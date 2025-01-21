‘I have a very tall son’: President Donald Trump gush over 18-year-old son Barron Trump

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s son, Barron Trump, was at his father's inaugurations in 2017 and 2025. Aged 10, when his father became the president for the first time, he is now 6 foot 7 inches tall and stole the spotlight in 2025. Currently studying at New York University, he played a key role in his father’s successful bid for a second White House term, earning a heartfelt shoutout from the president at the recent inauguration event. Barron Trump waves at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington. (AP)

“I have a very tall son named Barron… has anyone ever heard of him?” Donald Trump says as the attendees break into loud cheer. “He knew the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points. He was saying - 'Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one'. We did a lot of them. He respects them all, he understood them very well,” the president further adds

The Trump scion became the talk of the internet after he was spotted standing perfectly behind the podium bearing the presidential seal. He was wearing a dark-tailored suit with an American flag lapel pin.

Throughout the event, he maintained a stoic and poised appearance, prompting many to say that he would be a politician in the future. A few also compared his calmness with the energetic Elon Musk, who was seen excitedly reacting to the president's remarks during the event.

Take a look at the video:

Barron Trump is 18 and Donald Trump’s only child with Melania Trump. He joined the New York University after graduating from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida in 2024.

Donald Trump and his other children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, have graduated from or attended universities in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.