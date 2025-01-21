Barron Trump and Elon Musk’s ‘difference in energy’ at Donald Trump’s inauguration explodes the internet

President Donald Trump’s family attended his inauguration inside the Capitol on January 20. In addition to his family, the attendees also involve people in his inner orbit, his supporters, and other dignitaries, including billionaire tech titan Elon Musk. Now, a video has surfaced from the event that has left people comparing Barron Trump and Elon Musk. It is the difference in their energy that piqued people’s interest. Elon Musk and Barron Trump at Donald Trump’s inauguration. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

What did the video show?

At one point during the event, while addressing the gathering inside the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump mentioned Mars, and Elon Musk had an epic reaction to it. The SpaceX CEO threw his hand up in excitement. He was also seen grinning and cheering. In contrast, Barron Trump, standing right next to Musk, remained silent, keeping his composure. Throughout the event, similar instances were captured on camera.

“Who decided to put Elon Musk and Barron Trump beside of each other. The difference in energy is hilarious,” politician Derrick Evans wrote as he shared a video.

Take a look at one such moment:

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, was positioned nearly perfectly behind the podium during the inaugural event. Throughout the event, the 6-foot, 7-inch Trump scion was seen politely smiling at the invitees and scanning the crowd, prompting many to say that the 18-year-old is a politician in the making.

Elon Musk attended the event with his four-year-old son X. Musk, who heads Trump's Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE), addressed the crowd as the new president’s only guest speaker. "This was no ordinary victory, this was a fork in the road," he said. "Elections come and go, some are important and some are not but this one really mattered,” he added. "It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured," Musk continued.