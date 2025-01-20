Mark Zuckerberg staring at Lauren Sanchez? Social media has a field day with ill-timed pic

A picture of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seemingly staring at Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez has left social media in splits. The ill-timed picture was taken at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in the US Capitol on January 20. Mark Zuckerberg photographed with Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at Trump inauguration. (X/@CNviolations)

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking a political comeback of epic proportions. His inauguration ceremony was attended by some of the world’s most high profile names, including world leaders and business tycoons.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani were just some of the business leaders at Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

New meme format?

Zuckerberg was accompanied by wife Priscilla Chan, while Bezos attended the inauguration with fiancée Lauren Sanchez, who copped backlash for her “inappropriate” outfit - she wore a lacy corset underneath her white blazer for the formal occasion.

While Lauren Sanchez faced online criticism for her outfit, the situation was made funnier by an ill-timed picture that appears to show Zuckerberg staring at her.

The picture in question shows Sanchez seated between Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos at Donald Trump’s inauguration. It has gone viral on X in a matter of minutes, collecting a ton of amused reactions.

“This can’t be real,” wrote one bemused viewer.

“New meme format just dropped,” another said.

“Poor Zuck. Now an immortal meme template. And I expect trouble at home as well,” a user wrote in the comments section.

