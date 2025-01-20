Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez slammed for ‘incredibly inappropriate’ outfit at Trump inauguration

Lauren Sanchez has been slammed for wearing an “incredibly inappropriate” outfit to Donald Trump’s inauguration. Sanchez, who is engaged to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, was seen at the US Capitol in a white blazer and trousers. Underneath the blazer she wore a lacy corset which a section of the internet deemed inappropriate for a formal occasion. Lauren Sanchez with fiance and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at Donald Trump's inauguration. (via REUTERS)

Lauren Sanchez raises eyebrows

“Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable,” wrote X user Brittany Gadoury.

“Lauren Sánchez is wearing a corset bra under her jacket. Wild out fit for the Trump inauguration,” said James Dean.

Other X users also deemed the outfit as “out of place” for a significant occasion like the swearing-in ceremony of a US president.

“Lauren Sánchez’s outfit for the inauguration of the President of the United States is downright appalling. A white suit paired with a lingerie overload lace bodysuit is not only inappropriate but outright disrespectful for such a monumental and historically significant event,” read a comment on X.

Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump is all set to take oath as the 47th president of the United States in a few minutes. The Republican leader has reached the Capitol with his entourage and future cabinet members.

His inauguration ceremony will take place inside the rotunda of the US Capitol building due to biting cold weather. This is the first time since 1985 that a presidential inauguration ceremony will take place inside.

Several world leaders and business tycoons will attend Trump's inauguration, which was preceded by a church service. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos were photographed at the church service shortly before the inauguration.

Incoming Vice President JD Vance will take the oath of office first, followed by Donald Trump. India is being represented at the ceremony by external affairs minister S Jaishankar.