Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos together in a pic worth billions at Trump inauguration

Tech CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook along with Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google's Sundar Pichai were captured in a single frame at St. John's Church ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington. The billionaires were captures at St. John's church ahead of Donald Trump's oath-taking ceremony.(X/@ebeth360)

Trump's close confidant Elon Musk was also among those who attended. A photo tweeted by Rep. Mike Waltz showed Musk cheerily throwing a thumbs up in a selfie inside the church.

This is one of the few times that the tech titans have been pictured under one roof. The photo shows Meta CEO Zuckerberg on the left with Google boss Sundar Pichai behind him. Apple CEO Tim Cook's face was covered by people sitting in front of him. Behind him, Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani can be seen with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos seated in front of him.

Take a look at the post here:

According to reporters present inside the church, TikTok’s Shou Chew, Argentina leader Javier Milei and ex UK PM Boris Johnson were also at the church.

Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy along with former Fox host Tucker are also present inside. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also attended the service.

Bidens have tea with Trumps

After attending a service at the St. John's Episcopal Church, Lafayette Square, Donald and Melania Trump headed to the White House. Outgoing president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the couple to the White House for tea. Traditionally, the outgoing president then accompanies the president-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Trump rival Kamala Harris welcomed his deputy JD Vance to White House and his wife Usha Vance to the White House following the church service.

Indoor inauguration due to cold

Around 800 people are expected to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration inside the Capitol Rotunda as an outdoor ceremony was ruled out due to severe cold. Another 1,300 people will be seated in Emancipation Hall and 500 more people in the theater in the Capitol Visitor’s Center, according to a CNN report.

In total, around 2,600 people expected to be in the Capitol building for the inauguration. Donald Trump is expected to sign a barrage of executive orders as soon as he is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

(Also read: Michelle Obama's side eye to awkward first speech: Top 5 viral moments from Donald Trump’s first inauguration)