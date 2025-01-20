Michelle Obama's side eye to awkward first speech: Top 5 viral moments from Donald Trump’s first inauguration

Donald Trump stunned many with his November victory over Kamala Harris in the race to the White House, his second time being elected President of the Unites States. The business tycoon-turned-politician's first administration was marred with controversy and viral moments that began right from his inauguration day. Michelle Obama was caught in an awkward moment when Melania Trump handed her an unexpected gift on Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.(X/@Mahi_71)

Here are the five viral moments from Trump's 2017 inauguration day:

1. Michelle Obama's side eye

After defeating Hillary Clinton in 2017 US elections, Trump and wife Melania met then US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ahead of his oath taking ceremony. The two couples exchanged greetings but the the Trumps had a little something more to offer. After greeting Michelle, Melania Trump handed over to her a neatly wrapped gift, an unusual occurrence which even baffled the first lady. Unclear what to do with it, she turned around to hand it over to a guard or put it to the side and was caught in an awkward half-smile by the camera behind. The moment went viral instantly.

2. Crowd size confusion

Donald Trump hailed his inauguration as one of the biggest and largest gathering of supporters but the numbers and photos were not on his side. After the press reported that the size of crowds at Trump's inauguration day was much smaller than the ones who gathered for Barack Obama's two inaugurations, his press secretary Sean Spicer blasted the press and claimed "was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration". An investigation by the Guardian revealed that Trump ordered a government photographer to edit aerial view photos of the day to make the crowds appear less sparse.

3. Presidential pens for everyone

Newly sworn in, Donald Trump signed formal nominations for his Cabinet in the Oval Office in 2017 but things got awkward when he started handing out the pens to those in attendance. Soon, he started running out of the custom-made Cross pens. “I think we’re going to need some more pens, by the way,” he said, as he kept handing them out as souvenirs for members of Congress who attended his first signing ceremony. The move actually led to the White House having to order another shipment of the pens.

4. ‘American carnage’

Many expect Trump to make a fiery speech after he is sworn in, much like his first inaugural speech in 2017. After taking the stage, Trump miffed many leaders as he painted a bleak picture of the country blaming other countries for the falling economy. From rampant crime to a failed education system, his speech painted a dark picture of America. "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he said, in a statement that seemed misplaced to many leaders present.

5. Raised fists, tie blowing in air

Some images from Trump's first inauguration were quickly viral. While posing for pictures at the Capitol along with his wife Melania and deputy Mike Pence, Trump waved to the crowd even as his signature red tie blew into the air over his shoulder. Throughout the ceremony, he was seen raising his fist to the crowd in a gesture that confused many on the dais. Years later, seconds after an assassination attempt on him, Trump raised his fist again in defiance, in a moment forever itched in US history.

