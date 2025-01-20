'Like Elon's rockets': Donald Trump's odd comparison for illegal migrants goes viral. Watch

As Donald Trump took the stage at a victory rally in Washington ahead of his inauguration day, he enthralled his supporters with jokes and even dance moves. The President-elect who will be sworn in today as the 47th President of the United States spoke about a array of issues he plans to address once he takes over as president. Donald Trump was addressing his supporters at a victory rally before his inauguration.(X/@cb_doge)

Speaking about illegal immigrants in the country, an issue that he has highlighted throughout his campaign and his last administration, Trump claimed that the number of migrants coming into the US illegally was rising exponentially.

To make his point, he compared the rising numbers to the rockets fired by his close confidant Elon Musk's space company SpaceX. Blaming the Biden administration which came into power after Trump was defeated in 2020, he said, "They took over and look what happened. It's like an Elon Musk rocket ship going up. Reminds me of Elon, his rocket ships. Look at the difference. It just continued and continued. Now we are taking in people who should not be here," he said, in a clip posted by pro-Trump X accounts.

Take a look at the video here:

The comparison to Musk's space exploration endeavors amused many on social media. "Perfect example! Seems like an instant statement and not scripted," said on user.

Another quipped, "He is literally a comedian! Get him a Netflix special"

"That’s an interesting comparison, Trump certainly knows how to make an impact with his words," observed a third user

Elon Musk was also present at the rally with Trump and took the stage to talk about his plans for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he is heading along with Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. "What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, cement those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for a century, for centuries, forever," he said.

