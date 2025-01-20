Donald Trump breaks into dance day before returning as US president. Watch viral video

US President-elect Donald Trump closed his last rally before taking oath as the 47th President by bringing back his famous dance moves while grooving to 'YMCA', a song that has become synonymous with the Republican leader's campaign. Donald Trump shared the stage with Village People at his last rally before being sworn in as the 47th president of the US.(X/@nicksortor)

The 1978 song was revived by the band Village People on stage with Trump at the Make America Great Again rally at the Capitol One Arena.

As the band members danced on stage mimicking the iconic hook steps of the song, the incoming President also joined in and showed off his popular dance moves with both his fists in the air. The members of the band also shook hands with Trump as they danced and the audience cheered them on.

Take a look at the video here:

Besides Village People, musicians like Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood also performed at the rally. Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a brief speech along with his four-year-old son X.

YMCA and Trump

The 70s disco song has earned a prominent place at Donald Trump's Make America Great Again rallies and Mar-a-Lago fundraisers, with the 78-year-old often seen dancing to the YMCA while his supporters sing along.

However, the band did not always see eye to eye with the Trump campiagn. After granting them permission to use the song for rallies in February 2020, the band requested that the song no longer be played just months after in June.

With the Republican leader soaring to power in November, the band's founding member Victor Willis said he did not mind the track being played at Trump rallies since he “seems to genuinely like the song”.

"We do support that we have a new president now and we should all wish him well until he gives us a reason not to. But let's give him a chance and see what he's going to do," he said in a post on social media.

(Also read: When JD Vance met wife Usha’s Indian parents for the first time: ‘I was amazed’)