Barron Trump's polished look at Church service ahead of Dad's inauguration draws praise

Donald Trump began the festivities for his historic second inauguration with a heartfelt church service, joined by his wife Melania Trump, their son Barron Trump, and close family members. The president-elect took his place in the front row of St. John’s Episcopal Church, just a block from the White House, surrounded by family and close allies. While all eyes were on the next President of the United States, Barron did grab eyeballs towards him with his looks for the inauguration day. Barron Trump captured attention during his father's inauguration church service with a polished look. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000273B)(AP)

Barron Trump’s look for church ahead of inauguration

Barron arrived at the church with his parents, taking a seat in the front row for the service. In the cold Washington temperatures, the 18-year-old opted for a polished look, layering a white button-down shirt under a black long overcoat.

He paired the coat with matching black pants, completing the ensemble with a dark blue tie and black formal shoes. Student at New York University, he also sported a sleek hairstyle, his usually bouncy hair styled neatly with gel for a more refined appearance, adding an extra touch of sophistication to his overall look.

The president-elect, dressed in a sharp suit and dark red tie, made his way through the crowd with a confident stride. Melania, looking elegant in a navy blue suit paired with a matching hat featuring white trim, stood by her husband's side during the church service. Her poised appearance added to the dignified atmosphere of the occasion.

Netizens react to Barron's look for church

Barron's look for church quickly became the talk of the town as one user wrote, “He can run for President at age 35.” A second user wrote, “He grows more handsome everyday!” A third user wrote, “Barron looking more like young Trump then ever before.”

Meanwhile, people had mixed reviews about Melania's look as one user wrote, “Boss and boss lady!! Her outfit! Oh my God that’s talking my breath away!” Whereas another user wrote, “She looks like a funeral director.”