Melania Trump poised to redefine her First Lady role in the second term: ‘I know where I’ll be going'

As the countdown to Donald Trump’s inauguration reaches its final hours, Melania Trump is stepping into the spotlight, poised to redefine the role of First Lady on her own terms. Far from fading into the background, she is determined to carve out a starring role, making it clear that she has ambitions of her own beyond the traditional confines of political spouse in this new high-profile chapter. Melania Trump aims to redefine First Lady role, aims to control her narrative and address previous perceptions of aloofness. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Melania Trump’s resolve for the second term

On Thursday, Melania was reunited with Queen Rania of Jordan at her Mar-a-Lago as a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was signed. The Queen posted a few snaps from the meet where the former and future first lady were seen enjoying some coffee. In addition, Melani also signed a $40 million deal with Amazon to produce a feature-length documentary which will include everything from her work to her lifestyle and more. It will also feature cameos by husband Trump and son Barron Trump.

This is contrary to the 54-year-old’s first four years in DC during Trump’s first presidential term when she used to do few events here and there and rare interactions with the media. A source close to her thinking revealed to Daily Mail, “Money is her number one priority. She has always wanted to be seen as a savvy businesswoman.”

The insider shared that her driving force is control as they said, “She wants to have complete control over what people see.”

Trumps’ ‘biggest fear’ revealed

During Trump’s first term, Melania faced harsh criticism, often being labelled aloof and detached from the political spotlight. Some detractors even took it a step further, fueling the "Free Melania" movement, a conspiracy suggesting she was being held captive by her husband’s ambitions. A source told Daily Mail, “The biggest fear the Trumps have is bad press. They hate bad press. They obsess over it.”

However, this time she is determined that things will be different. On Monday, during an interview with Fox News, Melania exhibited openness on the topic which was atypical of her. She said, “I just feel that people didn't accept me, maybe. I didn't have much support. Maybe some people - they see me as just a wife of the president. But I'm standing on my own two feet. Independent.” She added, “I know where I will be going. I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process.”

Dr. Katherine Jellison who is a professor at Ohio University, is also an expert on first ladies and said, “I imagine she feels certainly that she better knows the pitfalls and knows what not to do.”