Thanks to Trump's crypto meme coin, this controversial celeb made $1m. He's now betting on Super Bowl 2025 for profit

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has made a quick milly, all thanks to President-elect Donald Trump’s new cryptocurrency meme coin, $TRUMP. The controversial figure initially invested $500,000 in the entity, which he eventually sold. Waking up to a massive profit, he took to X on Sunday morning, “I just woke up. Checked $trump coin. I’m up 200% since I bought it yesterday. Sold it. Made a quick milly. Prob gonna put it on the Bills tonight. I love Trump’s America! Now I’m back to sleep.” Donald Trump announced on Friday, "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!"(X)

Controversial figure Dave Portnoy banks a million dollars through Trump's crypto meme coin

Portnoy later confirmed in a follow-up post that he ended up betting on the Bills to win Super Bowl 2025 so that he could potentially reel in a heftier profit. Having gained the $1 million earlier, he placed the amount the Bills bet at +550 odds for a $5.5 million profit. “I made a quick million bucks from 5 PM to like 5 am,” he said in a video. “I’m up a million, cash out. Now I’m plus-a-milly. What do you do when you’re plus-a-milly? I’ll tell you what you do. Let’s go Buffalo. They are f–king due.”

“Tell me something more American than turning 500 grand into $1.5 million — $1 million profit. Taking that one-milly profit and putting it on the Buffalo Bills to win their first Super Bowl ever. Well that’s what I did.”

Dave Portnoy attributed his initial action of buying the Trump crypto coin to the fear of missing out after the Republican president-elect announced it on Friday night. “Cause I have [fear of missing out on s–t coins],” the Barstool Sports head wrote online.

Melania Trump joins Donald in the crypto meme coin business

Following Trump’s announcement, his wife, Melania, did the same on Sunday. Despite not even existing hours ago, the MAGA leader’s cryptocurrency launch has since made over $50 billion. The profits from the coin have only aided the US politician in gaining the upper hand in the global group of the wealthiest elites. MELANIA’s meme coin business is further adding to the family’s crypto billionaire pool.