Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thanks to Trump's crypto meme coin, this controversial celeb made $1m. He's now betting on Super Bowl 2025 for profit

ByAshima Grover
Jan 20, 2025 12:32 PM IST

Dave Portnoy invested in the Trump meme coin out of a fear of missing out. Now, he's banked a million dollars, which he intends to bet on a team for profit. 

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has made a quick milly, all thanks to President-elect Donald Trump’s new cryptocurrency meme coin, $TRUMP. The controversial figure initially invested $500,000 in the entity, which he eventually sold. Waking up to a massive profit, he took to X on Sunday morning, “I just woke up. Checked $trump coin. I’m up 200% since I bought it yesterday. Sold it. Made a quick milly. Prob gonna put it on the Bills tonight. I love Trump’s America! Now I’m back to sleep.”

Donald Trump announced on Friday, "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!"(X)
Donald Trump announced on Friday, "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!"(X)

Also read | Inauguration weekend: Barack Obama goes solo at private dinner amid Michelle Obama divorce rumours

Controversial figure Dave Portnoy banks a million dollars through Trump's crypto meme coin

Portnoy later confirmed in a follow-up post that he ended up betting on the Bills to win Super Bowl 2025 so that he could potentially reel in a heftier profit. Having gained the $1 million earlier, he placed the amount the Bills bet at +550 odds for a $5.5 million profit. “I made a quick million bucks from 5 PM to like 5 am,” he said in a video. “I’m up a million, cash out. Now I’m plus-a-milly. What do you do when you’re plus-a-milly? I’ll tell you what you do. Let’s go Buffalo. They are f–king due.”

“Tell me something more American than turning 500 grand into $1.5 million — $1 million profit. Taking that one-milly profit and putting it on the Buffalo Bills to win their first Super Bowl ever. Well that’s what I did.”

Dave Portnoy attributed his initial action of buying the Trump crypto coin to the fear of missing out after the Republican president-elect announced it on Friday night. “Cause I have [fear of missing out on s–t coins],” the Barstool Sports head wrote online.

Also read | Trump Inauguration Day schedule: Have the indoor changes affected the line-up? Key events, performers and more

Melania Trump joins Donald in the crypto meme coin business

Following Trump’s announcement, his wife, Melania, did the same on Sunday. Despite not even existing hours ago, the MAGA leader’s cryptocurrency launch has since made over $50 billion. The profits from the coin have only aided the US politician in gaining the upper hand in the global group of the wealthiest elites. MELANIA’s meme coin business is further adding to the family’s crypto billionaire pool.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On