Trump Inauguration Day schedule: Have the indoor changes affected the line-up? Key events, performers and more

Freezing weather expectations in Washington DC on January 20 have vastly impacted Donald Trump’s inauguration to move indoors. The president-elect will now be sworn in and deliver his address inside the Capitol Rotunda for the first time in 40 years. It can hold about 600 people. Although the “large TV audience” will anyway experience the contained historic event through their small screens, the “vast majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person,” according to the Join Inaugural Committee. “Those with tickets for the Presidential Platform and members of Congress will be able to attend in person.” A street vendor displays buttons for sale ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Monday's presidential inauguration promises to be one of the coldest on record, prompting US officials to move the ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda. ( Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Have other inaugural events been affected?

The Republican president-elect said on Friday that other events, including the Sunday rally and the three inaugural balls on Monday night, will take place as scheduled. Meanwhile, the Presidential Parade, managed by the Task Force-National Capital Region, is trying to incorporate all the changes. Nonetheless, Trump previously confirmed that Capital One Arena would host this event and that he would even “join the crowd” for it after he takes the oath. Capital One Arena is about two miles away from the Capital Rotunda where Trump and JD Vance take the Oath of Office.

Donald Trump’s Inauguration Schedule

Friday, January 17

100 Leader Dinner & Salute to the Military: The Creative Coalition holds the event at the American Legion, with Jeffrey Ross, Diedrick Bader, Iain Armitage, Steven Weber, Yolonda Ross and Sami Gayle as hosts.

According to Politico, Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform at the Crypto Ball at the Andrew W Mellon Auditorium.

Saturday, January 18

JD Vance will host a cabinet dinner for incoming members.

Reception and fireworks hosted by Trump: Guests will gather at the National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. His aides are preparing a five-hour music playlist for the event. Performances by Leo Days, an Elvis impersonator and tribute performer, and Christopher Macchio are expected, among other showcases throughout the evening.

The National Gallery of Art fundraising dinner: Organised by the Trump-Vance Inauguration Committee, per ARTnet.

Sunday, January 19

Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery: A wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

MAGA rally at Capital One Arena: Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Village People, Lee Greenwood and the Liberty University's Praise Choir are scheduled to perform. Jon Voight, Hulk Hogan, Elon Musk, EFC president Dana White, podcasters Megyn Kelly and Charlie Kirk, and Anuel Aa, per the AP, are expected to step in as speakers.

Nation Building Museum candlelight dinner for Trump

According to the New York Times, Spotify and Google are also hosting events. Podcasters David Sacks, David Friedberg, Chamath Palihapitiya and Jason Calacanis’ private party at Ned’s Club.

Monday, January 20 - Inauguration Day

Trump will attend a service at St John's Episcopal Church, across Lafayette Park from the White House, per Deadline. Thereafter, he and Melania will enjoy tea with outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Donald Trump will be sworn in at 12 p.m. EST. As per the Trump inaugural committee, Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform. The prelude will also include the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Combined Choirs and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, per the AP.

After the call to order invocation and VP oath, Carrie Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” alongside the Armed Forced Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Farewell to former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Trump at Signing Room ceremony

Inaugural lunch in Statuary Hall

Presidential Parade in Capitol One Arena

Trump will head to the Oval Office for a signing ceremony

Inaugural ball: Three official events will take place in the evening—the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Ball, and the Starlight Ball. Trump is expected to make rounds at all three. Performers include Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum at the Commander in Chief Ball; Nelly and Jason Aldean at the Village People at the Liberty Ball, where a surprise music guest is also planned; and Gavin DeGraw at the Starlight Ball.

Tuesday, January 21