Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Firerose wished she never married him amid their divorce: ‘Would’ve told my…’

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Firerose confessed that she would have told her younger self to run away from marriage with the country singer. The two cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. In a recent interview, she revealed how the two met almost a decade ago. However, Firerose wished she could avoid marriage to Billy altogether. Firerose revealed she would tell her younger self to flee her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus.(@billyraycyrus/X)

Firerose remembers her tumultuous marriage

While Billy claimed that the two were “soulmates,” Firerose did not share this sentiment when they first met in 2010 in Los Angeles. She was exiting an audition at a Hollywood lot where Hannah Montana was filmed. She remembered that they instantly started chatting and she even petted his dog. He then offered to introduce her to everyone on set. They remained in contact and romance rekindled between them during the COVID pandemic.

The Australian singer added, “I couldn't have seen 10 years into the future. When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back.” She added, “He'd say bizarre things like, 'We're going to have this epic love story beyond anything you can imagine. We're going to have twins, and call them Melody and Harmony.'"

Firerose claimed that the country singer promised horse rides at his Nashville farm and would take her to a special California beach, as RadarOnline reported.

Firerose got distanced from her family

The 34-year-old revealed that she drifted away from her family during the turbulent relationship with Billy but she initially thought he was being “protective” of her. She told Stellar, “All of a sudden, instead of being my normal lively, outgoing self, I became very introverted unless we were working or together in public, where I'd often try to be overly positive as I was scared to let anyone see how devastatingly withdrawn I'd become."

She claimed that their divorce filing on May 23 came just a day before the first of her two planned mastectomy surgery was scheduled. The 63-year-old fought back the claims by requesting the judge to subpoena her medical records.