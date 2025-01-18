Is Vivek Ramaswamy shifting gears from Trump's DOGE for major Ohio move after senate seat consideration?

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly on track to announce his Ohio governor bid. The multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur currently takes pride in his stance as co-leader of Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside Elon Musk, is all set to make a major career change, according to multiple sources. DOGE's Vivek Ramaswamy is planning a major career shift.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite))

The Republican politico previously provoked MAGA’s anger with his criticism of US culture amid an incendiary H-1B debate. As that scene seems to have settled down for the moment with all eyes on Trump’s Inauguration Day, Ramaswamy finally broke his social media silence on Thursday, celebrating the “Dawn of a new Golden Age” with the upcoming Monday event in Washington DC.

As the Silicon Valley tech mogul continues to slip in support for Trump, sources have told Fox News Digital that Ramaswamy is expected to announce his gubernatorial run “shortly.” Hinting at how he will potentially transition from his DOGE mantle to the new role, an Ohio operative familiar with his ways said, “Vivek’s base plan remains [the] same: to get accomplishments at DOGE and then announce a run for governor shortly.”

Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to parody account announcing his gubernatorial bid

On January 17, a viral post announcing his candidacy caught the Republican's attention. The parody account tweeted, “I am officially announcing my candidacy for governor of Ohio. I am ready to lead with vision, integrity, and a commitment to addressing the needs of every Ohioan. Together, we can build a brighter future for our state.”

Shortly after that, Vivek re-posted the message, confirming that he hadn't officially made any such announcement yet. “Note - the below is a parody account,” he wrote on X, adding that it was “Not a bad idea, though.”

Trump encouraged Vivek Ramaswamy to reconsider JD Vance's vacant Senate seat

It was previously reported that President-elect Donald Trump was encouraging the Indian-origin politico to reconsider taking JD Vance’s Ohio Senate seat, which will be vacated once he commences his duties as the new vice president. The VP-elect resigned his seat on January 10.

The official position was temporarily filled by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Having served two terms, he will not be able to seek election again in 2026. Despite Ramaswamy’s initial interest in the seat, he dropped the idea after Trump appointed him and Musk as government-slashing DOGE co-leaders. On Friday, the term-limited DeWine named Lt Gov Jon Husted as Vance’s Senate seat replacement.