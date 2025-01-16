Donald Trump wants Vivek Ramaswamy to replace JD Vance in this crucial position

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly encouraged Vivek Ramaswamy in recent weeks to reconsider taking Vice President-elect JD Vance’s soon-to-be-vacant Ohio Senate seat if it is offered to him. Trump has reportedly advised Ramaswamy to consider taking JD Vance's Senate seat in Ohio. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Ramaswamy, who was previously named by Trump to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk, had earlier ruled himself out as a contender for the Senate seat.

The position will be filled temporarily by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who is set to appoint a replacement to serve until the November 2026 midterms. Voters will then elect a senator to complete the term, which ends in January 2029.

Ramaswamy weighs Senate seat as Trump pushes for appointment

The Washington Post reported that Trump had personally urged Ramaswamy to accept the appointment should Governor DeWine choose him citing “two people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private deliberations.”

“While the decision rests with DeWine, Trump has personally appealed to Ramaswamy to accept the appointment if offered, the people said. That last-minute message was conveyed within the past week. Ramaswamy has long planned to run for governor of Ohio in 2026, after completing his work with DOGE, which is supposed to wrap up operations by July 4, 2026,” the post wrote.

“It’s unclear how the appointment would affect Ramaswamy’s leadership of DOGE, which is not an official government body. But some of his allies have argued that it would advance the group’s legislative goals by giving him a perch in Congress. Musk and Ramaswamy hope to push for significant spending cuts, an effort that will require the cooperation of lawmakers to be successful.”

“DeWine travelled last week to Mar-a-Lago, where he met with Trump. Other candidates in the mix, according to Ohio news reports, include Jon Husted, DeWine’s lieutenant governor, and Jane Timken, who ran for Senate in 2022,” the publication added.

Interestingly, Ramaswamy’s recent comments torching the US workforce and advocating for the H1-B visa poked the MAGA base. “American culture has embraced mediocrity,” Ramaswamy said, sparking severe MAGA backlash.