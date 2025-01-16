Here's why Michelle Obama is skipping Trump's Inauguration: ‘Never been fake and phony’

Michelle Obama’s absence from Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration is anything but a coincidence. While her husband, Barack Obama, is set to join other former presidents at the event, Michelle’s absence has been described by sources as a deliberate decision, staying consistent with her approach to public appearances. Donald Trump blasts Michelle Obama at Georgia rally, says she was ‘nasty’ to him (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP, photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Why is Michelle Obama skipping Trump's inauguration?

After missing former President Jimmy Carter's funeral, a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama shared with The Associated Press, mentioned that Michelle would also be skipping Trump’s inauguration on January 20, when he will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, without providing any specific explanation.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement.

Sources close to the Obamas told PageSix that Michelle’s decision is intentional. “She’s never been fake and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up." Michelle reportedly feels no obligation to unify around Trump or show support.

“She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes,” they added.

Previous remarks on Trump

Trump’s history of attacking the Obamas and making disparaging comments about people of color may have played a big role in Michelle’s decision.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly successful people who happen to be Black,” Michelle said during the Democratic National Convention in August while supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

Michelle attended Trump’s 2017 inauguration alongside Barack Obama but has since taken a firmer stance against the former president. Notably, Donald and Melania Trump also skipped Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration.

Meanwhile, other prominent figures like George W. Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Joe and Jill Biden are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration. The former first lady skipped last week’s service at Washington National Cathedral, where her husband, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump were seated side by side. Despite their history of political rivalry, the two appeared to set differences aside, sharing smiles and friendly conversation during the event.