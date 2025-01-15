Kamala Harris lambasted as ‘sore loser’ for not hosting JD Vance at VP's residence: ‘It’s the height of petty’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham blasted Vice President Kamala Harris as “sore loser” for not extending an invitation to JD Vance and his spouse to visit the veep's residence at the US Naval Observatory. Kamala Harris and JD Vance(Reuters)

According to Ingraham, Harris is still stuck with her 2024 presidential loss. To support her remarks, she cited the Democratic leader's actions of excluding Trump from a group picture of former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and failing to invite the new occupants of the VP mansion for an advance tour in a bid to help them.

CBS News reported that Usha Vance contacted Harris' husband Doug Emhoff's team to inquire about childproofing the apartment as her three kids with JD Vance are aged lower than eight.

The reach-out was initially rejected, according to CBS News, but later on, the Navy, which looks after the VP residence, provided Usha with the necessary details. Last week, Emhoff held a 45-minute conversation with Usha, the impending second lady.

Kamala Harris dubbed as ‘sore loser’

Reacting to the report, Ingraham targetted Harris, saying: “Not everyone is excited.”

“Enter sore loser Kamala Harris. She’s bucking tradition and not inviting JD Vance to the VP’s residence before he moves in. She also went viral after posting a photo from Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Here it is. She’s in it along with Biden, Bush, and Obama. But the guy standing next to Obama? He’s cropped out. That guy was Donald Trump. It looks like someone still hasn’t gotten over November’s defeat.”

Welcoming guest Clay Travis of Fox-owned Outkick, Ingraham asked, “Weren’t the Democrats the ones who said Trump couldn’t accept the results of the last election, but they’re supposed to be our moral superiors I understand?”

As Travis agreed with her, she started the discussion with Harris' decision to not invite Vance to the VP residence.

“Anybody who’s ever moved a family, it’s the bare minimum to allow them to come in and actually see the place before they arrive. It’s the height of petty.”

Did Harris get invite to visit VP mansion after her win?

In 2021, former GOP VP Mike Pence contacted Harris to congratulate her on winning the race, but she did not get an official tour of the house. According to Pence's team, he surreptitiously invited Harris and Emhoff on a tour without telling Trump about it.

In addition, the Trumps ignored Joe Biden and Jill Biden in 2021 and did not attend the inauguration since the former president refused to accept loss.