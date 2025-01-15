‘Classic Kamala’: Harris slammed for ‘tone-deaf’ word salad advice to LA residents as wildfires rage on

Kamala Harris is being dragged online for yet another word salad. During a White House briefing on Monday, the vice president urged Los Angeles residents to be patient as first responders continue to fight the relentless infernos. However, the advice did not sit well with netizens, who pointed out her unnecessary use of far too many words than what was required. US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a briefing on the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 10, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Kamala Harris slammed for word salad advice to Los Angeles fire victims

The outcry came after a video clip from Monday's briefing, showing Harris delivering confusing remarks to victims of Southern California fires, was shared online. “It’s critically important that, to the extent you can find anything that gives you an ability to be patient in this extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis, that you do,” the 60-year-old said.

“‘Be patient’ means the same thing but listen to this word salad instead,” an X user wrote in response to Harris' lengthy advice to those who have been displaced by the deadly Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires. A second user remarked, “Another word salad! Omg.” A third quipped, “Translation please,” while a fourth chimed in with, “Classic Kamala.”

Several others slammed Harris for telling victims to “stay calm” and “be patient” in the face of the devastating fires that have claimed at least 25 lives and forced over 100,000 residents to flee their homes. “Imagine telling people who have lost everything to just be patient,” wrote a user. “Be patient while the fire comes right at you,” said another.

Yet another furious user blasted Harris for her “tone-deaf” advice. “Kamala's advice to wildfire victims to find the ‘ability to be patient’ in an ‘extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis’ comes across as tone-deaf and confusing,” they wrote, adding, “In a situation where immediate action and clear guidance are crucial, this kind of vague, convoluted message only adds to the confusion and distress.”