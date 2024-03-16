 Mike Pence says he will not endorse Trump, ‘never vote’ for Biden in 2024 presidential race - Hindustan Times
Mike Pence says he will not endorse Trump, ‘never vote’ for Biden in 2024 presidential race

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 16, 2024 06:57 PM IST

Although the former VP didn't reveal who he is going to vote for in the 2024 elections, Pence declared he will “never vote” for Biden

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that he will not endorse his former boss, Donald Trump, in the 2024 general elections. Announcing the decision, Pence told Fox News, “I’ve seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life.” However, he admitted that he is “incredibly proud” of the Trump-Pence administration. The 64-year-old Republican added that he will also not back US President Joe Biden.

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he will not endorse Trump this year(AP)
Mike Pence says he will not back either Trump or Biden in 2024 elections

Pence's statement comes after Trump secured enough Republican delegates over the week to clinch the party's nomination. He further noted that the presumptive GOP nominee “is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years.” Reiterating his decision, Pence added, “That’s why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign.”

Although the former VP didn't reveal who he is going to vote for in the 2024 elections, Pence declared he will “never vote” for Biden. “I’m going to keep my vote to myself,” he added. “What I'm going to spend the rest of this year on is talking about what we should be for. And that is the broad mainstream conservative agenda that's defined our party and always made America strong and prosperous and free,” Pence continued.

During his conversation on The Story with Martha MacCallum, Pence said, “During my presidential campaign, I made it clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues. And not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised January 6th.”

“As I have watched his candidacy unfold, I’ve seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt. And this last week, his reversal on getting tough on China and supporting our administration’s efforts to force a sale of ByteDance’s TikTok,” Pence added.

News / World News / US News / Mike Pence says he will not endorse Trump, 'never vote' for Biden in 2024 presidential race
