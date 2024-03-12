‘Bloodbath underway’: Republicans fume as Trump-backed leadership fires dozens of employees

The Republican National Committee started firing dozens of employees, just days after former US President Donald Trump's allies were voted to lead the RNC. The job cuts will impact employees from senior personnel to mid-level staffers. The major RNC shakeup comes as Trump supporter Michael Whatley was recently elected as RNC chair, and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was selected as co-chair.(Bloomberg)

The major RNC shakeup comes as Trump supporter Michael Whatley was recently elected as RNC chair, and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was picked as co-chair. Since then there were speculations that the RNC was planning to layoff over 60 staff members, including some seniors, reported Politico.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara faces backlash as she's elected as RNC co-chair

On Monday, Sean Cairncross, RNC's newly hired chief operations officer, sent an email to specific RNC staffers informing them that the party was "in the process of evaluating the organisation and staff to ensure the building is aligned."

During the ongoing process, Cairncross said some employees are being asked to resign and reapply for a position. The staffers, who choose not to reapply for the posts in the team, will have their last day of work on March 31.

Meanwhile, one source told Times that the RNC has directed to shift its digital and financial teams from Washington, D.C. to Palm Beach, Florida, the headquarters of Trump's reelection campaign. Another source described the RNC as "functionally fused" with Trump's campaign.

Also Read: Biden vs Trump: US President has three times more cash than Republican frontrunner for 2024

RNC shakeup sparks mixed response from Conservatives

While Trump supporters hailed the decision, his critics said that RNC is turning into "Trump's toilet".

Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk termed the layoffs as "bloodbath", stating that "the anti-Trump sleeper cells" have to leave the RNC.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell called the RNC shakeup a "music to my ears".

Speaking to War Room podcast host Steve Bannon, Lindell said: "I'm so glad they're cleaning house because that's what they needed and they needed different leadership there."

Trump's staunch supporter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, celebrated the layoffs report, saying that MAGA is “now in control” of the GOP.

“We will continue to need everyone's help all the way across the finish line! Do not grow weary. Dig deeper,” she wrote on X.

Former US Representative Adam Kinzinger blasted the RNC by posting on X: “The RNC, in deciding to become Trump's toilet and slush fund, is going to do real damage to down ballot races.”