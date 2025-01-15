Ivanka Trump admits people walked out of her life during dad's first presidential term, ‘They took things personally’

Ivanka Trump has revealed that people walked out of her life during her father Donald Trump’s first presidential term. Ivanka made the comments when she was asked if she had lost friends when her family moved to Washington, DC, in 2017. Ivanka Trump admits people walked out of her life during her father's first presidential term (Photo by Brennan Asplen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“It was not friends. I definitely had some acquaintances who, you know, their politics diverged wildly from that of my father’s,” Ivanka said while appearing on Monday’s episode of the ‘Skinny Confidential Him & Her’ podcast. “They took things personally or got overly emotional.”

Ivanka said she was not surprised to see that people had allowed politics to get in the way of their personal relationships. “I’m actually really proud of the fact that — I think part of it was really growing up in the public eye, like, I had a pretty keen eye for what was real,” she said.

“And so the people that I had really let into my life over the years, it didn’t surprise me,” she added. “And I feel really blessed by that because I have friends who, they don’t speak to half their family because the time was so emotional.”

‘I never judge someone by their politics’

Ivanka also said that she never left her friends or turned her back on them for having different political views.“I never judge someone by their politics. So, for me, it’s not a litmus test. So I would expect that back from you,” she said.

Ivanka claimed that she has friends “from across the ideological spectrum.” “I view conversations with those who disagree with me as, like, an opportunity to learn,” she said. “I may not agree with them, I may partially agree with them … I feel like that makes you a full human being —when you have people in your life who disagree.”

Ivanka said she believes politics is just a “small part” of an individual’s life. “There are a lot of other areas where you can vehemently agree and so I focus on those,” she said.

Ivanka also said that the friendships she maintained during her father’s presidency grew stronger than ever. “On the friend front, I made these amazing friendships sort of forged in fire, because you’re really being thrown into a lot of intensity,” she said. “So you really see who will be with you in a foxhole.”

However, Ivanka had to warn her close friends that she may not be able to be as present when she went to the White House. “I basically told a lot of my closest friends when I went to Washington, I’m like, ‘I’m going to have the bandwidth for work and for family and so, like, I really am going to try not to be a bad friend to you the next few years but give me some grace,’” she said.

Ivanka told her friends that she would have their back if “things are bad” but that she “may miss a lot of the celebrations.” “And what I realized coming out is that you need the birthdays too,” she said. “You need both.”

Some of Ivanka’s close friends reportedly include Kim Kardashian and Hugh Jackman.