Donald Trump blasts ‘Marble Mouth’ Seth Meyers, critisises NBC in fiery post, ‘Dumb and untalented’

Donald Trump blasted Seth Meyers and NBC in a fiery Truth Social post, calling the host “dumb and untalented.” He also attacked NBC’s parent company Comcast. Donald Trump blasts ‘Marble Mouth’ Seth Meyers, critisises NBC in fiery post(AP)

“How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a “network” run by a truly bad group of people - Remember, they also run MSDNC. I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast,” the president-elect wrote.

“These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these “in kind” contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party. These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!” he added.

Donald Trump attacks Jack Smith

Meanwhile, a landmark report has revealed that Trump would have been convicted had he not been re-elected to become president of the United States. The Department of Justice filing, led by US special counsel Jack Smith, found that Trump did try to overturn the 2020 US election criminally. Smith has since resigned.

Smith said that Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” in the January 6 riots, and also deliberately spread a false narrative about fraud in the 2020 election, according to Independent.

Trump fired back in a Truth Social post, saying, “To show you how desperate Deranged Jack Smith is, he released his Fake findings at 1:00 A.M. in the morning. Did he say that the Unselect Committee illegally destroyed and deleted all of the evidence.”

Trump attacked Smith in another post, writing, “Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his “boss,” Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another “Report” based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was, and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi, and others, were. Jack is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide. THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!”