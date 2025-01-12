Kim Kardashian steps up as matchmaker for Jennifer Lopez post Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage came to an end in August 2024, with their divorce officially finalised by January 2025. While the singer has expressed her intention to focus on herself in the wake of the split, rumours suggest she might be open to finding love again. An insider revealed that Kim Kardashian is eager to help Lopez re-enter the dating scene, and the latter is reportedly “all for” the support. Kim Kardashian is reportedly stepping in as a matchmaker, supporting Jennifer Lopez in her journey to find new love.(@KimKardashian/X, @jlo/Instagram)

Also Read: Mel Gibson stirs controversy with ‘horrible’ conspiracy theories about LA wildfires: ‘They were messing with water…’

Kim Kardashian allegedly wants to help J. Lo with her date

Since Lopez and Affleck have officially settled their divorce with their asset split, the SKIMS founder is reportedly interested in assisting the former in finding her a new date. A source told InTouch Weekly that Kardashian has “stepped up to the plate” as a “cheerleader” for Lopez. The source continued, “Kim has been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split from Ben. She’s really stepped up to the plate and been not only a shoulder to cry on but also a bona fide cheerleader and a stylist, too.”

The source added that the billionaire “wants” Lopez “to start dating, and she’s nominated herself as a matchmaker.” The On The Floor singer for her part is allegedly “all for it and has agreed” to allow Kardashian “to set her up on the condition that they double date.” Lopez previously shared that her intention for 2015 is to focus on herself, and her fans are curious about how long would she stay single. Meanwhile, Kardashian–who is also currently single, made a “resolution” to “play the field” in the upcoming year, as reported by Cheatsheet.

The insider noted, “Kim has always had J.Lo on a huge pedestal. She can hardly believe that they’ve become genuine friends.”

Also Read: Amid Stranger Things' David Harbour split rumours, Lily Allen checks into trauma clinic after heartbreaking admission

Lopez ‘desperately’ wants to leave marriage with Affleck behind

A source close to Lopez revealed to In Touch Weekly that the singer and actress is now focused on moving on from the past, feeling a strong desire to leave her relationship with Affleck behind. Looking ahead, Lopez is reportedly eager to embrace a more carefree lifestyle, seeking "no-strings-attached fun" as she navigates her next chapter.

According to Yahoo, a source told the outlet, “She’s already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her. She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off. She’s desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he’s put her through, and the best way she can do that is by having some no-strings-attached fun with hot young guys.”