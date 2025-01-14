Menu Explore
Ivanka Trump discloses what role she would play during dad Donald's second term, makes major statement on his scion

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 14, 2025 06:06 PM IST

Ivanka Trump opened up about President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 and her possible role in his upcoming administration.

Ivanka Trump promised to support her father Donald Trump as a daughter during his impending second term.(AP)
Ivanka Trump promised to support her father Donald Trump as a daughter during his impending second term.(AP)

In the latest episode of podcast “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her,” she clarified that she has no intention of going back to work with Trump during his second tenure as president. She added that the Trump scion will instead support him.

Speaking to hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick, Ivanka reiterated that she “hates” politics, but expressed her love for “policy and its impact.”

She went on to say that there is “a darkness” to the world of politics and that she does not really want to “welcome into mine.”

During Trump's first term, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner reportedly earned hundreds of millions of dollars in outside earnings while working as unpaid White House advisers. The pair remained mostly away from Trump's campaign in 2024.

Acknowledging the fact that she is at the “center of the storm” as her father is all set to take over the Oval Office, she said, “But it’s a very dark, negative business and some people love the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me.”

Also Read: Melania Trump shares cornerstone of good marriage, reveals if Barron would come to White House after Trump inauguration

What role would Ivanka play in Trump 2.0 govt?

Ivanka promised to support her father as a daughter during his impending second term. She noted that her role was “very different the first time.”

“We were like the Pioneers, nobody really knew what to do with him as a political figure and now there’s so many capable people around him, many of whom we’ve worked with in the past, almost all of whom we know very well.”

She elaborated that she is mostly “looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter,” adding that she was currently putting some distance from it.

Ivanka further said she would love to watch a movie or sports game with Trump “to know that he can be with me and be himself and just relax and for me to be able to provide that for him and in a very loving way as his daughter.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
