Melania Trump shares cornerstone of good marriage, reveals if Barron would come to White House after Trump inauguration

Melania Trump, who has been in spotlight for her recently released memoir and upcoming documentary, acknowledged in a recent interview that her husband Donald Trump does not always heed her advice.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, the incoming First Lady revealed some of her marriage secrets as she gets ready to return to the presidential mansion later this month.

In addition, she explained how she stays away from Trump's stances on several issues, stating that she has her own “own thoughts” and opinions that differ from him.

“Maybe some people, they see me as just a wife of the president. But I'm standing on my own two feet – independent,” the mother of one stated. “I have my own thoughts. I have my own yes and no.”

The former model further admitted, “I don't always agree with” what Trump is “saying or doing, and that's OK.” She stressed that honesty is the foundation of a successful marriage.

On being asked if she tells Trump about her disagreement, she responded, “I give him my advice and sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't.”

Trump and Melania will commemorate their 20 years of marriage this year.

Melania opens up about Trump's inauguration preparations

Speaking about Trump's inauguration on January 20, Melania said that she is assuring the decorations are sorted as there will be few changes.

She feels this time it would be easier for her to take over the role of First Lady unlike Trump's first term. “I know where I will be going. I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process,” she said.

Will Baron Trump move to White House?

Barron, 18, is currently a freshman at New York University.

Melania said he will “come and visit” the White House. “I feel that children we have them feel they are like 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them. And then we give them the wings to fly. And I always respect Barron's yes and no and what he likes to do, where he would like to be.”

She, however, stated that she will be in the White House when necessary.

Stressing that being a mother, a First Lady and a wife are her top priorities, she said, “I will be in the White House. When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”