Did Mike Pence's wife snub Trump and Melania during Carter's funeral? Ex-VP reveals what happened between them

Melania Trump, who has been in limelight for various reasons last year, recently attended Jimmy Carter's funeral. The event saw the attendance of both Trumps and Pences, sparking rumours about unresolved issues from their time in office. Mike Pence, second left, greets Melania Trump, left, as her husband President-elect Donald Trump, right, looks on at a state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)

It was the first time when Trump and Mike Pence, the former Vice President, met in person since they left their jobs in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Pence stoked speculations that his wife snubbed the President-elect and incoming First Lady during Carter's memorial service.

The incident occurred when Pence was about to greet Trump and shake hands with him. While their brief encounter seemed friendly to witnesses, Pence has now disclosed what was said.

Here's what Mike Pence said about his wife's gesture

Speaking to Christianity Today, Pence said, “He greeted me when he came down the aisle.”

“I stood up, extended my hand. He shook my hand. I said, “Congratulations, Mr. President,” and he responded, “Thanks, Mike”.”

However, what happened or did not happen after that stoked a great deal of conjecture.

Notably, Karen Pence stayed seated as Trump proceeded down the aisle, declining to get up, hold out her hand, or even glance at Trump or his wife Melania. Rather, she sat there the entire time, gazing ahead.

Mike Pence defends his wife

Melania's reaction was quite different over her cordial greeting of ex-President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush.

Many have construed Pence's calculated response to the interview question pertaining to his spouse's conduct as a covert admission of strain.

“You'd have to ask my wife about her posture,” he stated. “But we've been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

Following the 2020 election, the rift between Trump and Pence continues to rank among the most dramatic events in recent American history.

The two became profoundly estranged after Pence declined to back Trump's attempts to rescind the election results.