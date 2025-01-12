Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did Mike Pence's wife snub Trump and Melania during Carter's funeral? Ex-VP reveals what happened between them

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 12, 2025 05:16 PM IST

Mike Pence stoked speculations that his wife snubbed the President-elect Donald Trump and incoming First Lady Melania during Carter's memorial service.

Melania Trump, who has been in limelight for various reasons last year, recently attended Jimmy Carter's funeral. The event saw the attendance of both Trumps and Pences, sparking rumours about unresolved issues from their time in office.

Mike Pence, second left, greets Melania Trump, left, as her husband President-elect Donald Trump, right, looks on at a state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)
Mike Pence, second left, greets Melania Trump, left, as her husband President-elect Donald Trump, right, looks on at a state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)

It was the first time when Trump and Mike Pence, the former Vice President, met in person since they left their jobs in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Pence stoked speculations that his wife snubbed the President-elect and incoming First Lady during Carter's memorial service.

The incident occurred when Pence was about to greet Trump and shake hands with him. While their brief encounter seemed friendly to witnesses, Pence has now disclosed what was said.

Here's what Mike Pence said about his wife's gesture

Speaking to Christianity Today, Pence said, “He greeted me when he came down the aisle.”

“I stood up, extended my hand. He shook my hand. I said, “Congratulations, Mr. President,” and he responded, “Thanks, Mike”.”

However, what happened or did not happen after that stoked a great deal of conjecture.

Notably, Karen Pence stayed seated as Trump proceeded down the aisle, declining to get up, hold out her hand, or even glance at Trump or his wife Melania. Rather, she sat there the entire time, gazing ahead.

Also Read: Melania Trump's striking outfit at Jimmy Carter's funeral sparks buzz online; Did it hold any hidden message?

Mike Pence defends his wife

Melania's reaction was quite different over her cordial greeting of ex-President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush.

Many have construed Pence's calculated response to the interview question pertaining to his spouse's conduct as a covert admission of strain.

“You'd have to ask my wife about her posture,” he stated. “But we've been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

Following the 2020 election, the rift between Trump and Pence continues to rank among the most dramatic events in recent American history.

The two became profoundly estranged after Pence declined to back Trump's attempts to rescind the election results.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On