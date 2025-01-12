Why was Melania Trump ‘shunned’ by designers during Donald's first inauguration? ‘Must've been hard for her’

Melania Trump, the incoming First Lady of the US, is being overwhelmed with offers of gratuitous designer apparel from almost all of the major US fashion houses as well as European couture icons like Christian Dior and Versace ahead of her husband Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Melania Trump, a former fashion model, decided to wear a £5,500 powder blue cashmere dress and bolero designed by Ralph Lauren during Trump's previous inauguration in 2017.(Getty Images via AFP/Anna Moneymaker)

According to Daily Mail, Toni Holt Kramer, the founder of the Trumpettes support group and a close pal of Trump and his spouse, stated: “Things are very different this time around.” Melania received harsh treatment from designer when Trump was first elected as the US president. This was because the designers didn't want to be linked to Trump's “toxic” political style.

“People spoke out against her and refused to dress her. She was shunned and treated appallingly but acted with nothing but class. It must have been hard for her. Now people are begging to dress her.”

Was Melania ditched by designers in 2017?

In January 2017, Melania, a former fashion model, decided to wear a £5,500 powder blue cashmere dress and bolero designed by Ralph Lauren, one of the few renowned designers that offered to make an ensemble in honor of the presidency.

Before Trump's inauguration, Jeremy Scott, the former creative director of Moschino, publicly declared that he would “never” design for Melania. Moschino is considered as a fashion house favorite of celebrities like Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

“Obviously [Melania] looks great, but I can’t divorce it from who she is. I don’t know Melania,” he stated.

In an open letter, French designer Sophie Theallet, whose customers include Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey, urged other designers to avoid Melania. “I will not participate in dressing or associating in any way with the next First Lady,” she wrote.

Theallet accused Trump's campaign of unleashing racist, sexist, and xenophobic speech, which “are incompatible with the shared values we live by.”

What is Melania's final choice of inauguration outfit?

While Melania's final inauguration attire decision is still "up in the air," the MoS is aware that her longstanding designer pal Herve Pierre is leaning toward a US brand.

Speaking to American fashion ‘bible’ Woman’s Wear Daily, Pierre recalled Trump's first term and disclosed that he bought items “off the rack” for Melania since designers were so hesitant to give her clothing.

The report further stated that Melania and her sister Ines have been “considering” dresses at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago.

“Truth be told no one knows who Melania will wear but it will be an outfit which will go down in history,” Holt Kramer said.

Stressing that the situation is different this time, Kramer stressed now “everyone wants to dress Melania.”

She highlighted Melania's impeccable taste, adding that she will choose an American designer to make a powerful statement that America is back.

Melania has emerged from her husband's shadow, according to David Adler, founder of the high society publication Washington Dossier, who spoke to the MoS.

She recently garnered limelight for her best-selling memoir ‘Melania’ and signed a documentary agreement worth $40 million.