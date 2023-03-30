Christian Dior Mumbai show: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ambanis and more bring colour to red carpet

Stars, celebrities, influencers and more are descending on the Gateway of India in Mumbai for the Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion show. Already at the venue are Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan and even the Ambanis. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli; Sonam Kapoor; and Isha Ambani with Radhika Merchant at the Christian Dior Mumbai event.

Anushka was spotted in a yellow dress, carrying the Lady Dior mini bag that was seen on a lot of guests on Thursday night. Virat complemented her perfectly in his khaki suit with white shirt and sneakers. Sonam looked polished as ever in her pink dress, with a pink blazer. She also carried a Dior bag. Ananya looked ready for Paris in her chic pink co-ord outfit and slick hairstyle. She even told the paparazzi not to call her ACP there as they clicked her pictures.

A look at the venue, shared by Diet Sabya.

Next up were the Ambanis. Isha Ambani was seen in a floral dress with her to-be sister-in-law Radhika Merchant. Both of them carried matching blue Lady Diana bags.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrates the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's current artistic director of women's collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand's ready-to-wear collection.

In fashion terminology, the Pre-fall fashion refers to small capsule collections released by designers just ahead of the fall fashion shows in February, and arriving in stores in early summer. Pre-fall fashion is usually unveiled in a less formal, smaller-scale runway show to the primary Fall and Spring Fashion Week shows.

Anushka and Virat were also recently seen at the Indian Sports Honours event. They also launched a new combined initiative called Sevva. "In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible.

"SeVVA’s work won't be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today," the star couple said.

Prior to the merger, Sharma's foundation was called the Anushka Sharma Foundation, whereas Kohli 's foundation was called the Virat Kohli Foundation.

