‘We have a deal’: Donald Trump shares big update on hostages after Israel-Hamas truce

US-President elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that a deal had been reached to release hostages in Gaza. US President-elect Donald Trump said hostages in Gaza will be released shortly.(AP File)

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" Trump said on his Truth Social network, before any official announcement from outgoing President Joe Biden's White House.

Trump said he will work with Israel and the allies to make sure Gaza never “becomes a terrorist safe haven”, Reuters quoted him as saying.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement LIVE updates

Trump's announcement comes after multiple agencies reported that Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas had agreed on a ceasefire deal that would end the 15-month-long conflict in Gaza.

Ninety-eight hostages remain in Gaza, Israeli authorities told Reuters . They include Israelis and foreigners, civilians and soldiers, men, women, two children and elderly.

Around half of them are believed to be alive. Four, including two deceased soldiers, have been there since 2014.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement

Three officials from the U.S. and one from Hamas confirmed that a deal had been reached, while a senior Israeli official said details are still being ironed out, AP reported.

All three US officials requested anonymity to discuss the contours of the deal before the official announcement by mediators in Doha. U.S. President Joe Biden was preparing to address the breakthrough agreement later Thursday, officials said.

Hamas triggered the war after it carried out the deadliest attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage. Israel responded with a fierce offensive that has killed over 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, displaced an estimated 90% of Gaza’s population and sparked a humanitarian crisis.

The US along with Egypt and Qatar, have brokered months of indirect talks between the bitter enemies that finally culminated in this latest deal.

(With agency inputs)