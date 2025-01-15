Israel, Hamas seal ceasefire agreement; end 15-month-long Gaza war: Reports

The much-awaited ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has reportedly been sealed, multiple agencies including AP reported. A Palestinian looks at a damaged residential building following an overnight Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, on Jan. 8, 2025.(AP)

The talks between the two sides had reportedly hit a last-minute snag. Israel had claimed that Hamas tried to “change agreed-upon understandings for security arrangements” along Gaza's border with Egypt.

Qatar’s prime minister, who has been mediating the talks, met separately with Hamas and Israeli delegations, and shortly afterwards, the dispute was resolved, the Qatari official told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates

The ceasefire agreement marks the end of a 15-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent the past year trying to mediate an end to the war sparked by Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023.

During months of on-off talks, the two sides have previously said they were close to a ceasefire only to hit last-minute obstacles. The broad outlines of the current deal have been in place since mid-2024, according to Reuters.

The war on Gaza broke out after Hamas orchestrated the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally. Hamas also took 251 people from Israel hostage during the attack, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Also Read | Hamas likely to release 33 hostages in first phase of truce deal with Israel

In response, Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed 46,707 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The fighting has left much of Gaza in ruins and displaced most of the enclave's pre-war population of 2.3 million.

Attacks on Gaza continue



Despite the talks on a ceasefire, the Israeli military, the Shin Bet, and the air force attacked about 50 targets throughout Gaza over the last 24 hours, Shin Bet and the military said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Also Read | Hamas says ready to release 34 hostages in 'first phase' of exchange deal

Israeli strikes killed at least 13 Palestinians across the enclave. Those included seven people who were in a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, and six others killed in separate airstrikes on houses in Deir Al-Balah, Bureij camp and Rafah, medics said.

Another Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Nuseirat camp killed five others, according to medics.

(Inputs from Reuters)