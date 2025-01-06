Menu Explore
Hamas says ready to release 34 hostages in 'first phase' of exchange deal

AFP |
Jan 06, 2025 02:02 AM IST

The Israeli prime minister's office, however, stated that Hamas has yet to provide a list of hostages.

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Sunday that the Palestinian militant group was ready to release 34 Israeli hostages in the "first phase" of a potential prisoner exchange deal.

Relatives and supporters of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas hold a protest performance promoting a deal that would bring the hostages home, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov(REUTERS)
Relatives and supporters of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas hold a protest performance promoting a deal that would bring the hostages home, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov(REUTERS)

"Hamas has agreed to release 34 Israeli prisoners from a list presented by Israel as part of the first phase of a prisoner exchange deal," the official said.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas has yet to provide a list of hostages to be released under a deal.

The Hamas official, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to discuss ongoing indirect negotiations with the media, said the 34 hostages to be included in the initial swap include all the women, children, elderly people and sick captives still held in Gaza.

The official said Hamas requires time to determine whether they were alive.

"Hamas has agreed to release the 34 prisoners, whether alive or dead. However, the group needs a week of calm to communicate with the captors and identify those who are alive and those who are dead," the official said.

Out of 251 hostages seized during the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war, 96 remain in Gaza including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

