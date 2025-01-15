Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas to release hostages in 6 weeks, say reports
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Multiple media reports citing Qatari and Hamas officials say that a ceasefire has been reached to pause the war in Gaza between Israel and the militant group Hamas. The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent the past year trying to mediate an end to the war sparked by Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023. During months of on-off talks, the two sides have previously said they were close to a ceasefire only to hit last-minute obstacles....Read More
The war on Gaza broke out after Hamas orchestrated the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally. Hamas also took 251 people from Israel hostage during the attack, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
In response, Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed 46,707 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The fighting has left much of Gaza in ruins and displaced most of the enclave's pre-war population of 2.3 million.
More on the Gaza ceasefire:
- The talks between the two sides had reportedly hit a last-minute snag. Israel claims that Hamas tried to “change agreed-upon understandings for security arrangements” along Gaza's border with Egypt.
-Qatar’s prime minister, who has been mediating the Gaza ceasefire, met separately with Hamas and Israeli delegations, and shortly afterwards, the dispute was resolved.
-Earlier today, the Israeli military, the Shin Bet, and the air force attacked about 50 targets throughout Gaza over the last 24 hours.
-Israeli strikes killed at least 13 Palestinians across the enclave. Those included seven people who were in a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, and six others killed in separate airstrikes on houses in Deir Al-Balah, Bureij camp and Rafah, medics said.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas to release hostages in 6 weeks
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas will release hostages over six-week period, with 3 hostages released every week and remainder before the end of the period, reports Reuters.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Qatar's PM hold a press briefing shortly
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Qatar's PM is due to hold a press briefing shortly, reports Reuters.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel govt to vote on Gaza deal tomorro
Israel-Hamas war live updates: The Israeli government will vote on the Gaza ceasefire deal on Thursday, a government official tells Reuters.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Joe Biden to address on breakthrough agreement
Israel-Hamas war live updates: President Joe Biden is preparing to address the breakthrough agreement later today, reports AP, citing unidentified officials.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Donald Trump says hostages to be released shortly
Israel-Hamas war live updates: US President-elect Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social: “We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you.”
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Ceasefire has been reached, multiple reports say
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Multiple media reports citing Qatari and Hamas officials say that a ceasefire has been reached to pause Israel’s war in Gaza and release the hostages.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel's foreign minister cut shorts Europe
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar is cutting a visit to Europe short and flying back to Israel overnight to take part in security cabinet and government votes on the deal, reports Reuters.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas introduced last-minute demands
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli media reports that Hamas had introduced last-minute demands to the ceasefire deal, just moments before Qatar was due to hold a news conference on the state of the talks.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas has approved ceasefire, official tells BBC
Israel-Hamas war live updates: A Hamas official tells the BBC that it has told Qatari and Egyptian mediators that Hamas has approved the ceasefire agreement.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase
Israel-Hamas war live updates: The deal, which is not yet formally announced, outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase and includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian detainees held by Israel, an official briefed on the negotiations tells Reuters.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Ceasefire has been reached, officials say
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Qatari and Hamas officials are saying that a ceasefire has been reached to pause Israel's war in Gaza and release dozens of hostages. However, an official announcement is awaited.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas says it has approved ceasefire agreement
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hamas tells Reuters that its delegation had handed mediators its approval for the ceasefire agreement and return of hostages.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Last-minute dispute in ceasefire talks resolved
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Qatari and Hamas officials now say that a last-minute dispute in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas has been resolved, reports AP.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Qatar to hold press conference in Doha
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Qatar's foreign ministry will hold a news conference on Wednesday in Doha where the country has been hosting talks towards a Gaza ceasefire deal, according to Reuters. However, the time of the news conference remains unknown.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Ceasefire talks underway, all eyes on outcome
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Negotiators in Qatar appeared close to sealing a deal on Wednesday for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza between Israel and the militant group Hamas after 15 months of war, reports Reuters.