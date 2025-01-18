Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Palestine prepared to take full responsibility in Gaza: President Abbas

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2025 05:13 AM IST

President Mahmoud Abbas called for international support for humanitarian aid, reconstruction efforts, and a political solution in line with UN resolutions.

After the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, President Mahmoud Abbas called for Israel to fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip, saying that Palestine is ready to “take full responsibility” in Gaza.

A man lifts a picture of Mahmoud Abbas as people take to the streets of Damascus to show their support for the Palestinian Authority in front of the Palestinian embassy in Damascus on January 9, 2025. (AFP)
A man lifts a picture of Mahmoud Abbas as people take to the streets of Damascus to show their support for the Palestinian Authority in front of the Palestinian embassy in Damascus on January 9, 2025. (AFP)

The Palestinian President said, “Gaza is an integral part of Palestine. The Presidency stands firm on the need for an immediate ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.”

He stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, enabling the State of Palestine to take full responsibility for Gaza as part of the “occupied territory.”

“The State of Palestine has legal and political jurisdiction over the Strip as it is the case with the rest of the occupied territory of the West Bank and Jerusalem,” he said in a statement while rejecting any division of Gaza and forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.

“The Palestinian government has completed all preparations to assume full responsibilities in the Strip and that the government administrative and security personnel were fully prepared to carry out their tasks in order to alleviate the suffering inflicted on the Gaza population, allow displaced persons to return to their houses, restore essential services to the Strip, assume responsibility for the border crossings and help commence Gaza reconstruction,” he added.

He also called for international support for humanitarian aid, reconstruction efforts, and a political solution in line with UN resolutions.

“The Presidency urges the international community along with neighbouring and donor countries to offer urgent humanitarian aid to enable the government to shoulder its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people, whether in the Gaza Strip which has been subjected to a genocidal war or in the West Bank and Jerusalem which have been subjected to grave Israeli violations,” the Palestinian Presidency said.

Earlier this week, Hamas reached a deal with Israel for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Israel's security cabinet approved the agreement on Friday evening, and it is now awaiting approval from the wider government cabinet.

Although the full details of the agreement have not been officially revealed, the ceasefire is expected to occur in three phases, starting with a six-week truce beginning Sunday.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On