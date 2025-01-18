Palestine prepared to take full responsibility in Gaza: President Abbas

After the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, President Mahmoud Abbas called for Israel to fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip, saying that Palestine is ready to “take full responsibility” in Gaza. A man lifts a picture of Mahmoud Abbas as people take to the streets of Damascus to show their support for the Palestinian Authority in front of the Palestinian embassy in Damascus on January 9, 2025. (AFP)

The Palestinian President said, “Gaza is an integral part of Palestine. The Presidency stands firm on the need for an immediate ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.”

He stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, enabling the State of Palestine to take full responsibility for Gaza as part of the “occupied territory.”

“The State of Palestine has legal and political jurisdiction over the Strip as it is the case with the rest of the occupied territory of the West Bank and Jerusalem,” he said in a statement while rejecting any division of Gaza and forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.

“The Palestinian government has completed all preparations to assume full responsibilities in the Strip and that the government administrative and security personnel were fully prepared to carry out their tasks in order to alleviate the suffering inflicted on the Gaza population, allow displaced persons to return to their houses, restore essential services to the Strip, assume responsibility for the border crossings and help commence Gaza reconstruction,” he added.

He also called for international support for humanitarian aid, reconstruction efforts, and a political solution in line with UN resolutions.

“The Presidency urges the international community along with neighbouring and donor countries to offer urgent humanitarian aid to enable the government to shoulder its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people, whether in the Gaza Strip which has been subjected to a genocidal war or in the West Bank and Jerusalem which have been subjected to grave Israeli violations,” the Palestinian Presidency said.

Earlier this week, Hamas reached a deal with Israel for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Israel's security cabinet approved the agreement on Friday evening, and it is now awaiting approval from the wider government cabinet.

Although the full details of the agreement have not been officially revealed, the ceasefire is expected to occur in three phases, starting with a six-week truce beginning Sunday.