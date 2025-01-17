Menu Explore
Feb 2025 US visa bulletin: Advancement for India, China EB categories; others stuck

ByAshima Grover
Jan 17, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Employment-based categories see advancement in the Indian and Chinese green card aspirations, whereas others hardly move forward. 

Good news is in order for Indian and Chinese green card seekers. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services' visa bulletin for February 2025 came out this week.

The USCIS also said that it has already started selecting the registrations for H-1B visa submitted earlier. (Representational Image)
The EB-2 and EB-3 Final Action Dates for India have witnessed a progression of two weeks. Meanwhile, the Final Action Dates for EB-3 China Professional/Skilled Workers have advanced by a month. Most other employment-based dates remain unchanged in February.

Key Takeaways of February 2025 US Visa Bulletin

The USCIS' February US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”

One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.

Also read | Michelle Obama's Inauguration snub was always on MAGA's radar: ‘She hates him,’ but Trump team ‘having a good laugh’

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-basedIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stFebruary 1, 2022November 8, 2022CC
2ndOctober 15, 2012April 22, 2020April 1, 2023April 1, 2023
3rdDecember 15, 2012July 1, 2020December 1, 2022December 1, 2022
Other WorkersDecember 15, 2012January 1, 2017December 8, 2020December 8, 2020
4thJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersJanuary 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021January 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)January 1, 2022July 15, 2016CC
5th Set Aside: Rural (NR, RR - 20%)CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemployment: NH, RH - 10%CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure: RI - 2%CCCC

C: Current, i.e., numbers are authorized for issuance to all qualified applicants

U: Unauthorized, i.e., numbers are not authorized for issuance

(NOTE: Numbers are authorized for issuance only for applicants whose priority date is earlier than the final action date listed below.)

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-basedIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stApril 15, 2022January 1, 2023CC
2ndJanuary 1, 2013October 1, 2020August 1, 2023August 1, 2023
3rdJune 8, 2013November 15, 2020March 1, 2023March 1, 2023
Other WorkersJune 8, 2013January 1, 2018May 22, 2021May 22, 2021
4thFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
Certain Religious WorkersFebruary 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021February 1, 2021
5th Unreserved (C5, T5, I5, R5)April 1, 2022October 1, 2016CC
5th Set Aside: Rural: NR, RR - 20%CCCC
5th Set Aside: High Unemployment: NG, RH - 10%CCCC
5th Set Aside: Infrastructure: RI - 2%CCCC

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents - 114,200 + number by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Also read | US H-1B visa: New programme rules to take effect from January 17: Will Indian techies benefit?

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsoredIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1November 22, 2015November 22, 2015November 22, 2004March 8, 2012
F2AJanuary 1, 2022January 1, 2022May 15, 2021January 1, 2022
F2BMay 22, 2016May 22, 2016July 1, 2005October 22, 2011
F3July 1, 2010July 1, 2010November 22, 2000November 8, 2002
F4April 8, 2006August 1, 2007March 1, 2001May 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications:

Family-sponsoredIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1September 1, 2017September 1, 2017October 1, 2005April 22, 2015
F2AJuly 15, 2024July 15, 2024July 15, 2024July 15, 2024
F2BJanuary 1, 2017January 1, 2017October 1, 2006October 1, 2013
F3July 22, 2012July 22, 2012June 15, 2001May 8, 2004
F4August 15, 2006March 1, 2008April 30, 2001January 1, 2008
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
