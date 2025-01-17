Feb 2025 US visa bulletin: Advancement for India, China EB categories; others stuck
Employment-based categories see advancement in the Indian and Chinese green card aspirations, whereas others hardly move forward.
Good news is in order for Indian and Chinese green card seekers. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services' visa bulletin for February 2025 came out this week.
The EB-2 and EB-3 Final Action Dates for India have witnessed a progression of two weeks. Meanwhile, the Final Action Dates for EB-3 China Professional/Skilled Workers have advanced by a month. Most other employment-based dates remain unchanged in February.
Key Takeaways of February 2025 US Visa Bulletin
The USCIS' February US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”
One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.
Also read | Michelle Obama's Inauguration snub was always on MAGA's radar: ‘She hates him,’ but Trump team ‘having a good laugh’
Employment-Based preferences
1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.
2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.
3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.
4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level.
5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.
Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:
|Employment-based
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|February 1, 2022
|November 8, 2022
|C
|C
|2nd
|October 15, 2012
|April 22, 2020
|April 1, 2023
|April 1, 2023
|3rd
|December 15, 2012
|July 1, 2020
|December 1, 2022
|December 1, 2022
|Other Workers
|December 15, 2012
|January 1, 2017
|December 8, 2020
|December 8, 2020
|4th
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|Certain Religious Workers
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5)
|January 1, 2022
|July 15, 2016
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Rural (NR, RR - 20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: High Unemployment: NH, RH - 10%
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Infrastructure: RI - 2%
|C
|C
|C
|C
C: Current, i.e., numbers are authorized for issuance to all qualified applicants
U: Unauthorized, i.e., numbers are not authorized for issuance
(NOTE: Numbers are authorized for issuance only for applicants whose priority date is earlier than the final action date listed below.)
Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:
|Employment-based
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|April 15, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|C
|C
|2nd
|January 1, 2013
|October 1, 2020
|August 1, 2023
|August 1, 2023
|3rd
|June 8, 2013
|November 15, 2020
|March 1, 2023
|March 1, 2023
|Other Workers
|June 8, 2013
|January 1, 2018
|May 22, 2021
|May 22, 2021
|4th
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|Certain Religious Workers
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|February 1, 2021
|5th Unreserved (C5, T5, I5, R5)
|April 1, 2022
|October 1, 2016
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Rural: NR, RR - 20%
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: High Unemployment: NG, RH - 10%
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside: Infrastructure: RI - 2%
|C
|C
|C
|C
Family-based Applications:
F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].
Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents - 114,200 + number by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers
F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.
F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.
F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.
F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.
Also read | US H-1B visa: New programme rules to take effect from January 17: Will Indian techies benefit?
Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:
|Family-sponsored
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|November 22, 2015
|November 22, 2015
|November 22, 2004
|March 8, 2012
|F2A
|January 1, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|May 15, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|F2B
|May 22, 2016
|May 22, 2016
|July 1, 2005
|October 22, 2011
|F3
|July 1, 2010
|July 1, 2010
|November 22, 2000
|November 8, 2002
|F4
|April 8, 2006
|August 1, 2007
|March 1, 2001
|May 1, 2004
Dates for filing family-based visa applications:
|Family-sponsored
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|September 1, 2017
|September 1, 2017
|October 1, 2005
|April 22, 2015
|F2A
|July 15, 2024
|July 15, 2024
|July 15, 2024
|July 15, 2024
|F2B
|January 1, 2017
|January 1, 2017
|October 1, 2006
|October 1, 2013
|F3
|July 22, 2012
|July 22, 2012
|June 15, 2001
|May 8, 2004
|F4
|August 15, 2006
|March 1, 2008
|April 30, 2001
|January 1, 2008