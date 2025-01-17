Feb 2025 US visa bulletin: Advancement for India, China EB categories; others stuck

Good news is in order for Indian and Chinese green card seekers. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services' visa bulletin for February 2025 came out this week. The USCIS also said that it has already started selecting the registrations for H-1B visa submitted earlier. (Representational Image)

The EB-2 and EB-3 Final Action Dates for India have witnessed a progression of two weeks. Meanwhile, the Final Action Dates for EB-3 China Professional/Skilled Workers have advanced by a month. Most other employment-based dates remain unchanged in February.

Key Takeaways of February 2025 US Visa Bulletin

The USCIS' February US visa bulletin uses official jargon to distinguish between “Dates for Filing” and “Final Action Dates.”

One's priority date must coincide (or fall before) with the cut-off date listed alongside the country's visa category. The Dates for Filing determine the application's eligibility timeline, implying when applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Conversely, the Final Action Dates signal the estimated time for one's application approval, ultimately leading to permanent residency.

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

Final Action Dates for Employment-based cases:

Employment-based India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st February 1, 2022 November 8, 2022 C C 2nd October 15, 2012 April 22, 2020 April 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 3rd December 15, 2012 July 1, 2020 December 1, 2022 December 1, 2022 Other Workers December 15, 2012 January 1, 2017 December 8, 2020 December 8, 2020 4th January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 Certain Religious Workers January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 5th Unreserved (including C5, T5, I5, R5) January 1, 2022 July 15, 2016 C C 5th Set Aside: Rural (NR, RR - 20%) C C C C 5th Set Aside: High Unemployment: NH, RH - 10% C C C C 5th Set Aside: Infrastructure: RI - 2% C C C C C: Current, i.e., numbers are authorized for issuance to all qualified applicants U: Unauthorized, i.e., numbers are not authorized for issuance (NOTE: Numbers are authorized for issuance only for applicants whose priority date is earlier than the final action date listed below.)

Dates for filing Employment-based visa applications:

Employment-based India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st April 15, 2022 January 1, 2023 C C 2nd January 1, 2013 October 1, 2020 August 1, 2023 August 1, 2023 3rd June 8, 2013 November 15, 2020 March 1, 2023 March 1, 2023 Other Workers June 8, 2013 January 1, 2018 May 22, 2021 May 22, 2021 4th February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 Certain Religious Workers February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 1, 2021 5th Unreserved (C5, T5, I5, R5) April 1, 2022 October 1, 2016 C C 5th Set Aside: Rural: NR, RR - 20% C C C C 5th Set Aside: High Unemployment: NG, RH - 10% C C C C 5th Set Aside: Infrastructure: RI - 2% C C C C

Family-based Applications:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents - 114,200 + number by which the worldwide family preference level exceeds 226,000, plus any unused first preference numbers

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Final Action Dates for family-sponsored applications:

Family-sponsored India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines F1 November 22, 2015 November 22, 2015 November 22, 2004 March 8, 2012 F2A January 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 May 15, 2021 January 1, 2022 F2B May 22, 2016 May 22, 2016 July 1, 2005 October 22, 2011 F3 July 1, 2010 July 1, 2010 November 22, 2000 November 8, 2002 F4 April 8, 2006 August 1, 2007 March 1, 2001 May 1, 2004

Dates for filing family-based visa applications: