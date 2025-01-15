Megyn Kelly ridicules three ‘obese’ female workers over LA Fire Department's response; Who is Kristine Larson?

Megyn Kelly blasted the three female workers of the Los Angeles Fire Department as the massive flames continue to ravage Southern California. Megyn Kelly reacted to backlash the city is facing for focusing excessively on efforts to prepare forces to fight the flames through diversity, equity, and inclusion.(REUTERS)

Former Fox News host Kelly reacted to backlash the city is facing for focusing excessively on efforts to prepare forces to fight the flames through diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Three officers who came on her radar included Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, Training and Support Bureau Commander Jaime Brown and Deputy Chief in Equity and Human Resources Bureau Kristine Larson.

In the latest episode of her podcast on Monday, Kelly clarified that she is not trying to be “mean” to the female officers, but they are unfit. “These three women who are at the top there are all, I mean honestly, I'm not trying to be mean, but they're obese.”

“And the last thing I want to see if I am in a burning building is A) a woman and B) an obese woman,” she continued.

“Who takes comfort [in that]? “I'm going to die, but it's in the presence of an obese lesbian”,” Kelly stated hypothetically, before she burst out laughing at the idea.

Calling the whole situation “ridiculous”, she mentioned that she is speaking for all Los Angeles women who want a “strong man” to rescue them.

“Do we ask for too much?” Kelly wondered.

Netizens demand Kristine Larson's resignation

Meanwhile, netizens on social media have demand the resignation or the firing of LAFD assistant chief Kristine Larson.

This comes as Larson's 2019 video went viral on social media, in which she emphasised that citizens want to be saved by someone they relate with.

While addressing worries that female firemen might not be capable enough to rescue a man out of a blazing building, she also appeared to blame defenseless fire victims for their need for rescue.

“He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire,” Larson surprisingly said.

With at least 24 people killed and over 200,000 residents forced to evacuate their homes due to the devastating Los Angeles fires, her remarks stoked huge controversy online.

“Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief #KristineLarson should NOT be in her position if a heavy man is someone she won’t even consider rescuing from a fire,” one person wrote on X.

“She’s better off working at Walmart or McDonalds.”

“We demand the resignation or the firing of #LAFD assistant chief Kristine Larson. As a firefighter you should know better it doesn’t matter the color of your skin, your sex or who you pray to. All that matter is if you can do the job given to you, to me it sounds like you can’t,” another said while sharing a Larson's clip

“He got himself in the wrong place? WTH. That “thing” should be fired for saying something so stupid,” a third user commented.