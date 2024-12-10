UnitedHealthcare CEO murder: Message on bullets, Luigi Mangione's arrest from McDonalds | Probe so far
UnitedHealth CEO murder case: Luigi Mangione was arrested after a customer and an employee spotted him eating at a McDonald's.
UnitedHealth CEO murder case: Prosecutors in Manhattan have added a charge of murder against Luigi Nicholas Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson last week, Reuters reported.
The prosecutors brought a murder charge, along with four related gun charges, against Mangione, according to court records.
He remains jailed in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police.
Thomson's brazen shooting outside a Manhattan hotel in New York had set off a tense five-day manhunt that culminated in Mangione's capture in Pennsylvania earlier on Monday.
UnitedHealth CEO murder | Latest updates
- Officers in Pennsylvania said that they were working to determine if Mangione had any accomplices and if he intended to kill anyone else.
- They said he had been in Pennsylvania for several days and were investigating exactly where he was and what he did in the state, according to Reuters.
- Mangione, a Maryland native, had multiple fraudulent identifications, including a fake New Jersey ID that matched the one used by the gunman to check into a Manhattan hostel days before the shooting, according to official.
- New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the police also claim to have found a handwritten document that speaks to “both his motivation and his mindset”.
- Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives said that while the document did not mention specific targets, Mangione harboured "ill will toward corporate America."
- Police also said that shell casings with the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" carved on them were found at the scene.
- According to Reuters, the words resemble the title of a 2010 book critical of the insurance industry titled "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It."
- Media reports claim that Mangione suffered from chronic back pain that limited his daily life. His profile on X also shows a background image of an x-ray with what appears to be screws and plates inserted in a lower back.
- Mangione's family have released a statement saying they knew only what had been reported in the media.
- "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest," the family said in a statement posted to the X account of Maryland lawmaker Nino Mangione. "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."