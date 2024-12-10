Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UnitedHealthcare CEO murder: Message on bullets, Luigi Mangione's arrest from McDonalds | Probe so far

ByHT News Desk
Dec 10, 2024 10:55 PM IST

UnitedHealth CEO murder case: Luigi Mangione was arrested after a customer and an employee spotted him eating at a McDonald's.

UnitedHealth CEO murder case: Prosecutors in Manhattan have added a charge of murder against Luigi Nicholas Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson last week, Reuters reported.

Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, stands in a cell in Altoona, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2024.(Reuters)
Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, stands in a cell in Altoona, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2024.(Reuters)

The prosecutors brought a murder charge, along with four related gun charges, against Mangione, according to court records.

He remains jailed in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police.

Also Read | Valedictorian speech of UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione resurfaces on internet. Video

Thomson's brazen shooting outside a Manhattan hotel in New York had set off a tense five-day manhunt that culminated in Mangione's capture in Pennsylvania earlier on Monday.

Luigi Mangione was arrested after a customer and an employee spotted him eating at a McDonald's.

UnitedHealth CEO murder | Latest updates

  • Officers in Pennsylvania said that they were working to determine if Mangione had any accomplices and if he intended to kill anyone else.
  • They said he had been in Pennsylvania for several days and were investigating exactly where he was and what he did in the state, according to Reuters.

    Also Read | Luigi Mangione's mugshot takes internet by storm; ‘only crime is his jawline'
  • Mangione, a Maryland native, had multiple fraudulent identifications, including a fake New Jersey ID that matched the one used by the gunman to check into a Manhattan hostel days before the shooting, according to official.

Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, arrives for his arraignment at Blair County Court House in Holidaysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2024 in a still image from video. (Reuters)
Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, arrives for his arraignment at Blair County Court House in Holidaysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2024 in a still image from video. (Reuters)
  • New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the police also claim to have found a handwritten document that speaks to “both his motivation and his mindset”.
  • Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives said that while the document did not mention specific targets, Mangione harboured "ill will toward corporate America."

    Also Read | Why did Luigi Mangione kill UnitedHealth CEO? ‘Painful’ back surgery, social media posts, and a fake ID
  • Police also said that shell casings with the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" carved on them were found at the scene.
  • According to Reuters, the words resemble the title of a 2010 book critical of the insurance industry titled "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It."
  • Media reports claim that Mangione suffered from chronic back pain that limited his daily life. His profile on X also shows a background image of an x-ray with what appears to be screws and plates inserted in a lower back.
  • Mangione's family have released a statement saying they knew only what had been reported in the media.
  • "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest," the family said in a statement posted to the X account of Maryland lawmaker Nino Mangione. "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On