UnitedHealthcare CEO murder: Message on bullets, Luigi Mangione's arrest from McDonalds | Probe so far

UnitedHealth CEO murder case: Prosecutors in Manhattan have added a charge of murder against Luigi Nicholas Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson last week, Reuters reported.

The prosecutors brought a murder charge, along with four related gun charges, against Mangione, according to court records.

He remains jailed in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police.

Thomson's brazen shooting outside a Manhattan hotel in New York had set off a tense five-day manhunt that culminated in Mangione's capture in Pennsylvania earlier on Monday.

Luigi Mangione was arrested after a customer and an employee spotted him eating at a McDonald's.

Officers in Pennsylvania said that they were working to determine if Mangione had any accomplices and if he intended to kill anyone else.

They said he had been in Pennsylvania for several days and were investigating exactly where he was and what he did in the state, according to Reuters.



Mangione, a Maryland native, had multiple fraudulent identifications, including a fake New Jersey ID that matched the one used by the gunman to check into a Manhattan hostel days before the shooting, according to official.

Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, arrives for his arraignment at Blair County Court House in Holidaysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2024 in a still image from video. (Reuters)