King Charles feels ‘great sadness’ over not meeting Archie and Lilibet, expert says: ‘He hardly knows them’

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles is deeply saddened by his nonexistent relationship with Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children. Harry and Meghan left the royal family back in 2020, and moved to the US. They now live in California with their children. King Charles feels ‘great sadness’ over not meeting Archie and Lilibet, expert says (REUTERS/Mina Kim/Pool/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Charles “hardly knows” his two grandchildren as a result, a royal expert said. “It must remain a great sadness to the king to be so distant from his two US-based grandchildren — he hardly knows them and there’s no prospect of that changing anytime soon,” royal commentator Jennie Bond told the Mirror.

Bond added, “The early years in a child’s life are so magical — and once they’re gone, they’re gone. I hope the king doesn’t dwell on his loss too much, but it must hurt.”

Charles has met Archie a few times, but he has seen Lilibet only once during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. He has also seen Meghan only once since she quit royal life.

Bond said Charles is committed to building a relationship with Meghan and Harry’s children. “Maybe, behind the scenes, Harry and Meghan have sent pictures to the king,” she said.

When Thomas Markle Sr. expressed similar sentiments

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., shared similar feelings in the past. Thomas has not yet met his grandchildren, and recently said he is relocating across the world.

Thomas made a “deathbed plea” to Meghan in April 2023 after facing health woes in recent years. “I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch,” he told the Daily Mail in July 2024, before his 80th birthday. “I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage.”

“They have two grandpas who want to see them, one of whom is the King of England,” he added. “I never in my 80 years thought I’d be in the same boat as the king.”