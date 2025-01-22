Sam Altman gives savage reply to Democrats for questioning his donation to Trump inaugural fund; ‘Funny, they never…’

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has given a stern reaction to Democrats who chastised him for contributing $1 million to the inaugural fund of US President Donald Trump. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman clarified that he donated the amount from his personal cash and called the senators' accusations baseless(Getty Images via AFP)

Last week, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bennet blasted Altman for attempting to “cozy up” to Trump in order to evade federal oversight. The senators asked him a number of questions that were supposedly intended to find out why he donated the money.

Atlman shared Democrats' letter

Hitting back at Democrats, Atlman posted their letter, saying: “Funny, they never sent me one of these for contributing to Democrats.”

He went on to clarify that he donated the amount from his personal cash and called the senators' accusations baseless. “It was a personal contribution as you state; I am confused about the questions given that my company did not make a decision.”

According to the letter, Altman's and other large tech companies have donated millions of dollars to Trump's inaugural fund in what seems to be an attempt to influence and shape the US policies and actions of the new administration.

“Big Tech companies have come under increased scrutiny from federal regulators,” the Senators continued.

Expressing their concerns in the letter, they said that Altman's company and other Big Tech donors “are using your massive contributions to the inaugural fund to cozy up to the incoming Trump administration.”

Altman's firm facing FTC probe

The letter highlighted that OpenAI is one of several companies that are facing regulatory actions and investigations.

The SEC is presently probing Altman's firm for possibly deceiving investors . It is also facing FTC investigation over potential consumer harm.

The senators implied that OpenAI and other tech firms like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, is attempting to “curry favor” before the examinations are concluded.

Altman was seen interacting with his Jake Paul and boxer Logan Paul during Trump ceremony.