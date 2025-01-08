Sam Altman reacts to sexual abuse allegations by his sister. Mom and brother call claims ‘utterly untrue’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has taken to X to share a statement after his sister filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he sexually abused her for years. The entrepreneur claims that the statement is from him, his mom and his brother, who denied the allegations by Altman’s sister, Ann Altmanm. She filed a lawsuit where she claimed that Sam allegedly sexually abused her between 1997 and 2006, reported CNBC. Sam Altman denied the claims of sexual abuse made by his sister in a new lawsuit. (Getty Images via AFP)

What did Sam Altman, family say in the statement?

“Our family loves Annie and is very concerned about her well-being. Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult. We know many families facing similar struggles understand this well,” reads the first few lines of the statement.

Sam Altman’s statement further claims that over the years, the family has tried helping Ann, including paying her bills, covering her rent, helping her find employment opportunities, getting her medical help, and offering to buy her a house.

“Despite this, Annie continues to demand more money from us. In this vein, Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, and especially Sam. We've chosen not to respond publicly, out of respect for her privacy and our own. However, she has now taken legal action against Sam, and we feel we have no choice but to address this,” the statement further reads.

“Over the years, she has accused members of our family of improperly withholding our father's 401k funds, hacking her wifi, and 'shadowbanning' her from various websites including ChatGPT, Twitter, and more. The worst allegation she has made is that she was sexually abused by Sam as a child (she has also claimed instances of sexual abuse from others). Her claims have evolved drastically over time. Newly for this lawsuit, they now include allegations of incidents where Sam was over 18,” it adds.

The family calls the claims “utterly untrue” in the statement, adding, “This situation causes immense pain to our entire family. It is especially gut-wrenching when she refuses conventional treatment and lashes out at family members who are genuinely trying to help.”

Take a look at the entire post:

According to the outlet, the lawsuit claims that the plaintiff experienced “severe emotional distress, mental anguish, and depression, which is expected to continue into the future” as a “direct and proximate result of the foregoing acts of sexual assault.”

Earlier, a younger Ann had made claims and allegations against her brother of sexually assaulting her. However, this is her first time taking the matter to court.