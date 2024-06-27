Sam Altman is logged into this Bengaluru startup’s Slack workspace: ‘Amazing story’

The Bengaluru-based founder and CEO of SuperKalam has revealed that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is logged into their company’s Slack workspace. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Vimal Singh Rathore said that Altman’s presence is enough to keep him motivated at work. Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a panel session on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.(Bloomberg)

“We have Sam Altman on our Slack workspace. Seeing him online itself makes me work harder all the time. Amazing story,” wrote the CEO of SuperKalam, a platform which provides AI-backed mentors to students.

Rathore, a Y Combinator alum, acknowledged in the comments section that not many startup founders have the kind of accessibility he does to Altman. He did not expressly state how the CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI came to be a part of their workspace. In response to a user’s query, Rathore replied: “We worked with OpenAI team since early days, so maybe they were kind to give us that kind of access.”

SuperKalam leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4, and GPT-3.5 to deliver personalised learning experiences to UPSC aspirants, according to Analytics India magazine.

In June last year, Rathore became one of the few people who got an opportunity to meet Sam Altman during his trip to India. He was part of an event with developers at IIIT-Delhi.

“Thrilled to meet @sama in person,” he wrote on X, sharing a picture of the 39-year-old CEO of OpenAI. “Equally exciting is to be building in AI.”

A few weeks later, he shared a video of another event with Altman, this one taken during the Y Combinator alumni meet.

Vimal Singh Rathore started SuperKalam in July 2023 along with Aseem Gupta. The startup is backed by Y Combinator, Google for Startups, Good Water Capital, FundersClub, Titan Cap, AngelList, iSeed, Kunal Shah (CRED), Gaurav Munjal (Unacademy), Dan Reich, Sujeet (Udaan), Tanmay Bhat, according to his LinkedIn profile.