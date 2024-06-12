Sam Altman's response to Indian techie who messaged him on Instagram

An Indian techie has revealed how he bagged an invite to an exclusive interaction with Sam Altman simply by messaging the OpenAI CEO on Instagram. Punit Palial said that he messaged Sam Altman over Instagram before the CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI was due to visit India last year. Sam Altman termed the tumultuous event ‘extremely painful’. (REUTERS)

While most people would never expect the multi-millionaire CEO of one of the world’s hottest startups to respond to Instagram messages from strangers, Sam Altman not only responded to Palial’s text but even agreed to invite him to an event with developers at IIT-Delhi.

Palial shared a screenshot of his interaction with Sam Altman on X this morning, a year after it took place. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshot.

“Heyyy sam,” Palial wrote to Altman according to the screenshot in June 2023. “Have been watching your videos since I was 16 years old. Is there any way I could get an invite to your Delhi event?” he asked.

To this, Altman responded in the affirmative. “Sure,” he wrote, asking Palial to email an OpenAI employee for the invite while keeping Altman himself looped in through cc.

Take a look at the exchange below:

Palial topped off his screenshot with some words of wisdom - “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” he wrote.

Last year, the Noida-based techie had also shared a photograph from the invite-only event at IIT-Delhi which he got to attend, thanks to the Instagram message.

In his thread on X, he revealed that Altman opened the event – the Developers Roundtable Conference at IIT-D – by welcoming ideas, opinions and criticism of OpenAI’s products.

The CEO of OpenAI acknowledged ChatGPT’s “hallucination problem,” said Palial. “The conversation kept switching between asking technical questions to understand the product and lighter questions to gain insight into Sam’s perspective about AI and his company in general,” Palial said.

