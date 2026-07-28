Apple just made iPhones significantly safer as iOS 26.6 quietly fixes 78 hidden security flaws across the system
Apple makes iPhones safer with iOS 26.6, patching 78 security vulnerabilities that could have exposed data or weakened built-in protections.
Apple has rolled out iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6, bringing one of its biggest security-focused software updates in recent months. While the update does not introduce major new features, it fixes 78 security vulnerabilities that could have affected iPhones and iPads.
The company says there is no evidence that any of these flaws were actively exploited before the update was released. However, security experts generally recommend installing such updates as soon as possible because they close vulnerabilities that attackers could exploit in the future.
What does the iOS 26.6 update fix?
According to Apple's security advisory, the update patches vulnerabilities across several parts of iOS. Some of these flaws could have allowed malicious apps to gain more access to an iPhone than they should have, while others could have exposed personal data or weakened built-in security protections.
Some of the most important fixes include:
- A flaw that could have allowed a malicious app to gain deep control over the device.
- Vulnerabilities that could have let harmful apps run unauthorised code.
- Bugs that could have allowed apps to bypass Apple's security restrictions.
- A Contacts-related issue that could have let an app add contacts without the user's permission.
- An Accessibility flaw that could have exposed sensitive information during iPhone Mirroring.
- An ImageIO vulnerability that could have allowed maliciously crafted images to execute harmful code.
Although these issues sound serious, Apple says it has no reports of their use in real-world attacks.
Important fixes for Safari and the iPhone's core software
The update also addresses vulnerabilities in the iPhone's core software, known as the kernel. Think of the kernel as the operating system's control centre. It manages how apps communicate with the hardware and with each other. If attackers exploit vulnerabilities at this level, they could potentially gain far greater control over a device.
Apple also fixed several issues in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari. These vulnerabilities could have exposed browsing information, allowed websites to bypass certain security protections, or caused Safari to crash under specific conditions.
In addition, Apple fixed a Wi-Fi vulnerability that could have allowed a nearby attacker to interfere with certain processes on a device.
Other Apple devices receive security updates too
The latest security improvements are not limited to iPhones and iPads. Apple has also released updates for:
- Mac
- Apple Watch
- Apple TV
- Apple Vision Pro
Across these platforms, the company says it has addressed 194 unique security vulnerabilities, although many fixes overlap between different operating systems.
Should you install iOS 26.6?
Yes. Even if your iPhone appears to be working normally, security updates play an important role in protecting your personal information and preventing future attacks.
Unlike feature updates, security updates often work quietly in the background by fixing weaknesses before they can be exploited. That is why Apple, along with cybersecurity experts, recommends installing them as soon as they become available.
If you own a compatible iPhone or iPad, updating to iOS 26.6 is one of the simplest steps you can take to improve your device's security.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More
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