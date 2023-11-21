Throwback photo of former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, interim CEO Emmett Shear as classmates goes viral

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman on November 17 over Google Meet, citing that the firm ‘no longer had confidence’ in his leadership abilities. The company then named its chief technology officer, Mira Murati, as interim CEO before appointing Emmett Shear to fill her role. On the other hand, Satya Nadella announced that Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman will join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. Now, a picture of both Altman and Shear is going viral on social media, leaving many surprised by their prior connection. The viral picture shows former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and interim CEO Emmett Shear. (X/@johncoogan)

“Photo of Emmett Shear (red) and Sam Altman (yellow) from when they were in the original 2005 Y Combinator class together,” reads the caption written along with the picture shared on X. The picture shows both Sam Altman and Emmett Shear posing for a group photo.

Take a look at the viral picture here:

The picture was shared on November 20. It has since garnered more than 9.8 lakh views and still counting. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“This has to be one of the most GOATed classes of all time. Legend,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Legendary class.”

“YC and their diversity,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow, what a throwback! Emmett Shear and Sam Altman, Y Combinator originals! Such a cool glimpse into the past. Thanks for sharing, John!”

“All rock stars, honestly,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This is awesome.”

“What a picture!” chimed in a seventh.

