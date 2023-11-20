close_game
Teams vs Google Meet meme fest on X as Sam Altman, Greg Brockman joins Microsoft. Elon Musk enters the chat

Teams vs Google Meet meme fest on X as Sam Altman, Greg Brockman joins Microsoft. Elon Musk enters the chat

Arfa Javaid
Nov 20, 2023 07:40 PM IST

Elon Musk joined the Teams vs. Google Meet meme fest after Satya Nadella announced that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman would be joining Microsoft.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to X on November 20 to announce the formation of a new advanced AI research team. The team will be led by sacked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former President of the company Greg Brockman. Nadella’s announcement caused quite a stir among netizens, who shared Teams vs Google Meet memes in response. Even Elon Musk couldn’t resist reacting to Nadella’s tweet.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk. (AFP)
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk. (AFP)

“And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” reads a part of the viral tweet by Satya Nadella.

Take a look at Satya Nadella’s tweet here:

Elon Musk soon replied to Nadella’s tweet and wrote, “Now they will have to use Teams!”

Check out Elon Musk’s tweet:

Here’s what X users have to say on Teams vs Google Meet:

In his tweet, Nadella also confirmed Emmett Shear’s reported appointment as the new OpenAI CEO and wrote, “We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them.”

Sign out