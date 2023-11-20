Mitchell Marsh draws flak for resting feet on the World Cup trophy

Following a remarkable World Cup win against India, Australian captain Pat Cummins posted several pictures on his Instagram stories. However, one particular image featuring Mitchell Marsh sparked outrage across the Internet. The picture shows Marsh resting his feet on the World Cup trophy, which many termed ‘disrespectful’. Snapshot of Mitchell Marsh with his feet on the World Cup Trophy. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)

The picture shows Marsh sitting on a couch with his feet resting on the trophy kept on the floor. He can also be seen wearing a medal around his neck as he poses for the camera. (Also Read: Video of Pat Cummins holding the World Cup trophy alone goes viral)

Take a look at the picture shared by Pat Cummins on his Instagram story here:

Snapshot of Pat Cummins Instagram story. (Instagram/@ Pat Cummins)

Check out how people are reacting to this picture:

An individual tweeted, “So sad to see this behaviour from Mitchell Marsh with the World Cup Trophy, which has got a huge amount of respect.”

“Shame on you, Mitchell Marsh, for doing this with the World Cup trophy,” wrote another on X.

A third posted a picture of Marsh on the microblogging platform and wrote, “Australia Mitchell Marsh sitting on a sofa with his feet on the World Cup trophy. This behaviour seems disrespectful. Have some respect towards WC trophy.”

“Culture and civilization have a great impact on values. In our country, even buying a bicycle is worshipped; they consider it an honour to set foot on the priceless World Cup trophy,” tweeted a fourth while sharing a picture of Marsh with the trophy.

