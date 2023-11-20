close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Mitchell Marsh draws flak for resting feet on the World Cup trophy

Mitchell Marsh draws flak for resting feet on the World Cup trophy

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 20, 2023 03:55 PM IST

The picture shared by Australian captain Pat Cummins on Instagram shows Mitchell Marsh casually posing with the World Cup trophy.

Following a remarkable World Cup win against India, Australian captain Pat Cummins posted several pictures on his Instagram stories. However, one particular image featuring Mitchell Marsh sparked outrage across the Internet. The picture shows Marsh resting his feet on the World Cup trophy, which many termed ‘disrespectful’.

Snapshot of Mitchell Marsh with his feet on the World Cup Trophy. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)
Snapshot of Mitchell Marsh with his feet on the World Cup Trophy. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)

The picture shows Marsh sitting on a couch with his feet resting on the trophy kept on the floor. He can also be seen wearing a medal around his neck as he poses for the camera. (Also Read: Video of Pat Cummins holding the World Cup trophy alone goes viral)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at the picture shared by Pat Cummins on his Instagram story here:

Snapshot of Pat Cummins Instagram story. (Instagram/@ Pat Cummins)
Snapshot of Pat Cummins Instagram story. (Instagram/@ Pat Cummins)

Check out how people are reacting to this picture:

An individual tweeted, “So sad to see this behaviour from Mitchell Marsh with the World Cup Trophy, which has got a huge amount of respect.”

“Shame on you, Mitchell Marsh, for doing this with the World Cup trophy,” wrote another on X.

A third posted a picture of Marsh on the microblogging platform and wrote, “Australia Mitchell Marsh sitting on a sofa with his feet on the World Cup trophy. This behaviour seems disrespectful. Have some respect towards WC trophy.”

“Culture and civilization have a great impact on values. In our country, even buying a bicycle is worshipped; they consider it an honour to set foot on the priceless World Cup trophy,” tweeted a fourth while sharing a picture of Marsh with the trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out