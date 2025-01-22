‘I'm not him’; Elon Musk's ex Grimes reacts to Tesla CEO's salute at Trump inauguration, says ‘happy to denounce Nazism’

Amid the uproar over Elon Musk's contentious salute at Donald Trump's inauguration, Grimes, SpaceX CEO's ex-girlfriend, released a strong statement denouncing Nazism. Grimes clarified she had no idea that Musk had stoked another debate on social media following his passionate salute at Trump's inauguration, which many X users compared to the Nazi “Seig Heil” gesture.(Instagram)

Her reaction came after fans pressed the 36-year-old singer, whose actual name is Claire Boucher, to comment on the controversy. Taking to Mus-owned X, she wrote: “Happy to denounce Nazism and the far alt-right.”

Grimes fans ask her to justify her stand

Responding to a fan who asked “it would do a lot of good to clarify your stance right now,” Grimes, who shares three kids with Musk, said, “Would that help clear things up?”

In her tweet, she said. “I am still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head. But if there's concern about that, I am happy to set the record straight in a meaningful way.”

Musk refutes claims about his saltue

Musk, however, swiftly refuted claims that his salute was a nod to Nazism. He even poked fun at Democrats by posting images of former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and ex-president Barack Obama performing identical arm gestures.

Antisemitism watchdog Anti-Defamation League also defended the Tesla CEO, saying “an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute.”

Grimes says ‘will not’ issue statement every time Musk does something

One fan on X stated that they are planning to remove a tattoo of the artist due to Musk's salute.

In response, Grimes said, she deeply understands her fans' concern, but “it is unhealthy that people are this upset when I haven't even been online yet today and am only now learning about this controversy.”

“It’s absurd that someone can be this canceled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened,” she continued.

Stressing that she is not Musk, she asserted that she will issue any statement for something done by her ex. “I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”

Grimes and Musk split up in 2021 and their three kids have become the subjects of a hostile custody dispute between them.