Elon Musk's epic reaction on Trump's Mars announcement takes Internet by storm: Watch

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, seemed so excited during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. He literally bumped with joy when Trump mentioned Mars while addressing the gathering inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC. Elon Musk, an honored guest and Trump's staunch supporter, was seen on camera grinning and cheering. However, Barron Trump, 18, who was standing next to Musk, remained silent. (X)

Trump asserted that the United States will “pursue our manifest destiny into the stars” by deploying humans to Mars.

He hinted that his administration would lead the Stars and Stripes “into new and beautiful horizons.”

“We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars,” he announced.

Musk's reaction draws netizens attention

Reacting to Musk's reaction, one X user wrote: “$MARS is the destination.”

“He is enjoying the moment,” another commented.

“Elon’s like a big kid! 😂 he makes me smile! 😊,” a third user chimed in.

Trump says ‘the golden age of America begins now’

Trump proclaimed his inauguration day to be a “liberation day,” promising that “the golden age of America begins right now” with a “revolution of common sense.”

Trump further hailed the recent diplomatic victory that resulted in the release of hostages held by Hamas, saying he wants to be seen as a peacemaker.

“We will measure our success, not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into,” he said.

According to Trump, his legacy will be of “a peacemaker and unifier.”