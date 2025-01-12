Menu Explore
Barron Trump video showing his life transition from childhood to adolescence goes viral; fans predict ‘destined for…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 12, 2025 10:38 PM IST

Barron Trump's new video went viral on social media, showing him “growing up” in the spotlight over the years.

Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, has been in the spotlight due to his father's political fame and controversies. From his childhood's viral videos to his college life, netizens always look forward to knowing more about Barron, despite his mother's Melania's efforts to keep him away from being the centre of attention. Ahead of his father's inauguration on January 20, a video has gone viral on social media, showcasing different stages in his life.

Barron was around ten years old when Trump first assumed the White House. The18-year-old is currently studying the Stern School of Business at New York University.(AP)
Barron was around ten years old when Trump first assumed the White House. The18-year-old is currently studying the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Last year, Barron's childhood videos went viral online and several fans were startled to see that he had a Slovenian accent from Melania.

It depicts him maturing from a young kid at the White House to an adult who eventually outgrows his father in height. With his current height of 6 feet 7 inches, Barron is taller than the rest of his relatives.

Also Read: Why was Melania Trump ‘shunned’ by designers during Donald's first inauguration? ‘Must've been hard for her’

Internet reacts to Barron's viral video

A new video on X shows Barron “growing up” in the spotlight over the years. “We've all witnessed Barron Trump grow up right before our eyes,” read the caption. The video has so far garnered over 1.4 million views.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote: “This boy is destined for great many things in Life, May God be with Him.”

“I feel bad for him that he was going through that awkward stage as he was put in the spotlight,” another commented.

“Barron is a legend,” a third user chimed in, while the fourth one called him “Future President.”

“He will be just like his father,” one more added.

According to some experts, Barron helped his father win the 2024 presidential race as he introduced him to well-known podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience, which allowed millions of people to relate to Trump on a personal level.

On January 20, Trump will take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
