Elon Musk says ‘sorry’ at Trump victory rally as his son X makes crowd go wild with cute gestures: Watch

Billionaire Elon Musk stole the limelight during a pre-inauguration event for US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday as he brought his charming four-year-old son X onstage. Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures on stage during a rally with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the day before Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

He described his son X, who made appearances in several parties and events since Trump's landslide victory in election, as a “enthusiastic supporter”.

Trump's inauguration ceremony inside the Capitol today is expected to mark an unprecedented return to the White House. For the first time in four decades, this celebration will be held inside the US Capitol rather than outside owing to extreme cold.

Trump asks Musk to join him onstage

Musk, who is expected to have a bigger role in the new government, took part in a massive Make America Great Again rally as Trump praised him and his son.

“Come here, Elon. Did you see his rocket yesterday? It was captured. Ah, and X is with him, X. Come on, Elon. Say a couple of words,” the President-elect stated.

As SpaceX CEO addressed the crowd, X could be seen bouncing up and down with excitement.

Expressing gratitude to Trump, Musk said, “Sorry, little X just followed me on the stage here. He’s a very enthusiastic supporter, as you can see.”

While Musk raised his fist, X lifted his arm in joy.

Musk assures crowd 'will do great things here’

The crowd cheered for Musk as he arrived on the stage with his son.

In his succinct speech, Musk declared that “we will do great things here” and pledged to transform the federal bureaucracy with his new DOGE agency, which he will co-head with Vivek Ramaswamy.

“What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, cement those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for a century, for centuries, forever.”

Stressing that Trump's “victory is the start really”, he asserted the goal of the new agency is to “Make America strong for centuries and, of course, to Make America Great Again.”