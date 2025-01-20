Vivek Ramaswamy expected to exit DOGE, leaving Elon Musk at the helm: Here's why

Vivek Ramaswamy, co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk, is reportedly considering stepping down from the role. The reason is believed to be his plans to launch a campaign for Ohio governor, leaving Musk to lead the Trump-backed initiative aimed at streamlining federal bureaucracy. The departure comes amid reported tensions within DOGE and criticism of Ramaswamy's involvement in the project. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson walks with Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, who is carrying his son X Æ A-Xii, as they walk to a meeting to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's planned Department of Government Efficiency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, (AP)

Vivek Ramaswamy exiting DOGE?

Regarding his exit from DOGE, CBS News has confirmed through multiple sources that the American entrepreneur and politician, who ran against Trump in the 2024 presidential elections before ultimately supporting him after withdrawing from his campaign, plans to announce his Ohio gubernatorial campaign as soon as the end of January.

Tensions have reportedly arisen between Ramaswamy and the DOGE staff, leading to subtle suggestions for his exit. "Vivek has worn out his welcome," one person close to Trump told CBS.

Vice President-elect JD Vance has left his U.S. Senate seat in Ohio. To fill the vacancy, Governor Mike DeWine appointed Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to the Senate seat, which will require a special election in November 2026. Since Husted has moved to the Senate, the role of lieutenant governor is now open. No comments from Ramaswamy have been made yet.

A meeting without Musk

Politico reports, on Saturday, Vivek Ramaswamy attended an all-hands meeting for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the SpaceX headquarters in Washington, according to sources familiar with the department's operations. Notably, Elon Musk, Ramaswamy's co-leader in the initiative, was absent from the meeting.

The division of labor between Musk and Ramaswamy has been clear, according to insiders. While Musk handles the overarching vision for DOGE, Ramaswamy focuses on deregulation. The rest of the team is responsible for implementing the strategies. Behind the scenes, some in Trump’s circle view Ramaswamy’s budding gubernatorial campaign as a convenient way to streamline Musk’s leadership within DOGE.

The Department of Government Efficiency is not a formal federal agency. Instead, it serves as an advisory body working with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to provide recommendations on reducing bureaucracy and improving efficiency.